Drug Sting Leads to Arrests at Nightclub

A crackdown on drugs led to four arrests at a local nightclub.

The sting occurred at Pure Platinum in the 2400 block of Pacific Coast Highway downtown.

Undercover agents said since Oct. 2008, they were able to but cocaine six times at the club.

California Alcoholic Beverage Control, San Diego Police, Harbor Police and Chula Vista Police all took part in the sting.

