Keeping Your Kids Safe from Child Molesters

Child molesters are out there, so what can concerned parents do to protect their children?

A local psychiatrist said child molesters can be very friendly and well-liked by people in general. Dr. Richard Rappaport said parents should watch out for adults who want to spend extra time with their children.

Parents should teach children not to go with other people unless they've been thoroughly checked out.

Dr. Rappaport also advises parents to always be suspicious, and check the backgrounds of adults who are in contact with your child and by talking to people who have contact with them.

