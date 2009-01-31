Family of Victim Speaks About Teacher's Sexual Abuse

For the first time, the family of the boy who was allegedly sexually abused by his teacher is talking about the pain and betrayal they felt when they learned the teacher was arrested.

The boy, now 15, was allegedly sexually abused by the teacher from the time he was 11 years old. He is being raised by his aunt and grandmother.

The teacher, Carmina Lopez, now sits in jail after pleading not guilty to eight counts of molestation and having sex with a student. Lopez, 32, is also the boy's godmother.

The alleged victim is being held at Juvenile Hall. The County of San Diego is his legal guardian. He is currently in jail for allegedly punching his uncle.

But his family says that even though the boy may be troubled, nothing warranted him being the victim of sexual abuse. He is expected to be released from Juvenile Hall within days.

