Family of Victim Speaks About Teacher's Sexual Abuse

The San Diego City Council could ban motorized scooters on boardwalks as soon as Memorial Day weekend
A bomb squad was called to a construction area Tuesday at Georgia Street and Lincoln Avenue in University Heights, where workers found a piece of military ordnance, according to San Diego police.
Carlsbad High School took home the title of America's Most Spirited High School, as well as the $25,000 Grand Prize.
A "simple internet search'' possibly could have saved the city of San Diego $125,000 in commission fees for securing new naming rights to the Mission Valley stadium last year, according to a grand jury report released Tuesday.
Becoming a social media influencer is a popular way to earn cash on the side these days. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but we've got insider tips from a pro on how to be successful.
A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff with patrol officers and a SWAT team that lasted more than four hours in the Bay Terraces-Paradise Valley area, police said.