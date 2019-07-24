Bindi Irwin is engaged! The Australian star, also the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin's daughter, took to her Instagram to announce her boyfriend of six years put a rock on her hand.

"July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life," said Irwin.

Her fiance, Chandler Powell, is a professional wakeboarding athlete.

The engagement was also the same day as her birthday, making for two celebrations. The star turned 21 years old.

Pop the champagne and check back for details on the Australian wedding!