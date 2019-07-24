Bindi Irwin is engaged! The Australian star, also the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin's daughter, took to her Instagram to announce her boyfriend of six years put a rock on her hand.
"July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life," said Irwin.
Her fiance, Chandler Powell, is a professional wakeboarding athlete.
The engagement was also the same day as her birthday, making for two celebrations. The star turned 21 years old.
Related: Bindi Irwin honors her father, Steve, with 'DWTS' help
Pop the champagne and check back for details on the Australian wedding!