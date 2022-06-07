Carlos Santana postpones show minutes before taking stage at Ruoff Music Center

The 74-year-old singer collapsed during a performance in Michigan earlier this week.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Carlos Santana's return from a frightening moment at a concert in Michigan was put on hold Friday, minutes before he took the stage in Noblesville, Indiana.

The 74-year-old musician was scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center Friday night after an opening performance by Earth, Wind & Fire. But after that group left the stage, concertgoers were informed that Santana would not be taking the stage.

Those in attendance were told Santana wasn't feeling well and that the concert was being rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3.

On Tuesday, Santana collapsed during a show at the Pine Knob Music Theater near Detroit from what his team said was heat exhaustion and dehydration.

After Friday's postponement, the musician's representatives announced that in addition to the Noblesville show and a previously postponed show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Santana was postponing five other concerts, including dates in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Rogers, Ark., Dallas and Woodlands, Texas.

“Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully,” Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management said in a release on the musician's website. “Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest."

Santana has been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire this summer as part of the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour.

"Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon," Vrionis said.