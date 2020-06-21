Cobain 'MTV Unplugged' guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

Grunge became gold as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif — Grunge became gold as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band’s rare acoustic performance and subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.