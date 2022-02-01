David Letterman marks 'Late Night' anniversary with new YouTube channel

"Late Night with David Letterman" premiered on Feb. 1, 1982.

INDIANAPOLIS — David Letterman is celebrating his 40th anniversary by opening the late night vault.

Letterman unveiled a new YouTube channel Tuesday featuring dozens of videos from his career as a late-night talk host.

The comedian had teased the channel in a pair of recent tweets, then announced the launch with a tweet that read, "You've been warned..." and featured a video of Larry "Bud" Melman, a fixture on his NBC show.

The YouTube channel takes fans back through the decades of Letterman's late-night career, both on NBC and on CBS as host of the "Late Show with David Letterman," which aired from 1993 to 2015.

Videos posted so far include famous guests, including Barack Obama, Mr. Rogers and Hank Aaron, stand-up comedians and some of the memorable recurring bits of more than 30 years on the air. There are playlists featuring Letterman's famous Top Ten lists, as well as Stupid Pet Tricks and Stupid Human Tricks, which became staples of the NBC show.

"Late Night with David Letterman" premiered on NBC on Feb. 1, 1982.

In addition to the YouTube channel, Letterman was a guest on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday to celebrate the anniversary.

Letterman, a Broad Ripple native and Ball State University graduate, got his start in television on WTHR, which was then known by the call letters WLWI, where he was a weatherman and hosted a show titled "Clover Power."