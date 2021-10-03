Encinitas City Council to vote on limiting meal delivery fees

The ordinance would cap third-party meal delivery fees at 15% of the menu price of the delivered items.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Restaurants in Encinitas are fed up with third-party meal delivery fees.

Kris Buchanan owns GOODONYA Organic Eatery in Encinitas. She said the apps take up to a 30% cut to deliver food.

"That's often where food margins live in a restaurant, it's just too much that they're charging," Buchanan said.

She isn't alone, either.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear told News 8 Tuesday that more than a dozen restaurants have offered their support of an urgency ordinance that would limit third-party restaurant delivery fees to 15% of the menu price of the delivered items.

While the city's Emergency Operations Director already issued an emergency proclamation over the delivery fees last month, city code requires an enacted ordinance.

"They're predatory fees," Blakespear said. "We want our businesses to survive."

If the Encinitas City Council approves the urgency ordinance at their meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, it'll take effect immediately.

Buchanan, meanwhile, acknowledged that she's grateful the apps exist, but within reason.