10 Bestselling Items From Tory Burch

Tory Burch is a popular fashion brand for stylish women, and this rings true for ET Style readers. Known for on-trend, classic pieces, Tory Burch designs stylish collections that ranges from statement styles to wardrobe staples. The brand offers clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories and homeware, along with Tory Sport activewear.

Ahead, we've gathered 10 of the bestselling products from Tory Burch our readers love. The most popular category is footwear with readers snatching up pumps, slides, loafers and flip-flops. For clothing, a floral print dress and ponte pants are favorites. One that really caught our readers' eye was the lettuce bowl, which is available in a set of four.

In addition to these bestsellers, be sure to check out the newest arrivals and sale section for amazing designer deals.

Shop the top 10 items ET Style readers are buying the most.

