12 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning

At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean?

Seasonal cleaning -- which typically requires a healthy deep cleaning -- is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.

While a deep cleaning -- or, if you're doing it this time of year, a good old-fashioned spring cleaning -- is no small feat, now's a prime time for an intensive clean of your kitchen, bathroom, windows and everywhere in between. After all, you're spending more time at home than ever before, which means there's probably more of a mess in your lived-in spaces than you'd usually find. And there are only so many shows to stream and exercises to do in your downtime.

From a vacuum on wheels that'll tackle any dust bunnies and a scrub brush on steroids to a cleaning product that gets away the grime, these are the deep clean tools you'll need as you go through your spring cleaning checklist to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.

Dyson

Dyson's latest cordless vacuum has twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum. Plus, it comes with two interchangeable batteries so you can have up to two hours of run time.

$700 AT DYSON (REGULARLY $800)

Best Buy

Kick stove-top grit and grime to the curb with this trusted cook-top cleaning kit. With a scrubbing pad, and heavy-duty cleaner, this will be all you need to make that stove shine.

$10 AT BEST BUY

Verishop

Public Goods' plant-based bathroom cleaner leaves a subtle scent -- think natural lemon and rosemary -- as it keeps your surfaces nice and clean. Plus, you won't have to worry about any harsh chemicals.

$12 AT VERISHOP

Best Buy

For the moments when you just need to do a quick clean, Shark's high-powered, handheld vacuum will do the trick. Clean up larger crumbs and fine dust using the tapered nozzle, which will get into the smaller corners of your home.

$100 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $120)

Amazon

Spilled another glass of wine? Hoover's Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner is ideal for spraying, scrubbing and removing stains from carpet and upholstery -- ultimately providing both a deep clean and a deep sense of accomplishment. It also has self-clean technology that flushes the hose after each use so the machine itself remains free of dirt, bacteria, mold and mildew.

$98 AT AMAZON

Amazon

An important part of deep cleaning is cleaning the things that keep your things clean. (Got that?) A great example is your washing machine -- it should be de-gunked regularly. OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters helps remove residue or soap scum that might be making your clothes smell a little funky. Once a month, toss an OxiClean pouch into the washing machine, run a cycle and then wipe it down with a soft towel to keep it looking and smelling fresh.

$7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $8)

Amazon

This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools -- even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last continuously for up to an hour and three types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. You'll be searching your house for more cracks and crevices to scrub.

$60 AT AMAZON

CLR

A nearly zero-effort way to deep clean is removing calcium deposits and rust that have built up over time. CLR Calcium Lime and Rust Remover cleaning solution can be used on glassware (including your grimy coffee pot), tile, showerheads, tubs, humidifiers, toilets and sinks as well as other stucco, brick, porcelain and chrome surfaces. So basically anything that looks gross.

$5 AT WALMART

Office Depot

A smart trash can won't exactly be doing any cleaning for you, but it will help your hands stay clean and make your life easier. This Simplehuman one is voice-activated -- say "open can" and the lid opens automatically or “stay open” and the lid won’t close until you say “close can.”

$200 AT OFFICE DEPOT

Walmart

Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to think about vacuuming your apartment for months? Enter the WiFi-equipped Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, which will learn, map and adapt to your home layout at the push of a button. This powerful version works on both carpet and wood floor surfaces, sucking up dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens. Plus, it comes with charging station, extra filter and brush with two-year extended warranty.

$599 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $875)

Amazon

This cult cleaner works deep cleaning magic on crusty and scummy cookware, cooktops, stainless steel appliances, copper pans, sinks, bathtubs, shower stalls and more. Despite doing all that dirty work, it's a completely non-abrasive product that will leave your surfaces sparkling, not scratched.

$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)

Amazon

This two-in-one steam mop was designed for cleaning homes with pets -- safely, without harsh chemicals. The handheld steam cleaner, which heats up in 30 seconds, comes with microfiber pads, odor eliminating fragrance discs, an attachable water cup and 13 versatile tools (plus a tool bag). Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

$129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)