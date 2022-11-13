'1923' Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Hunt Down Their Enemies in 'Yellowstone' Prequel

In the 30-second promo, which debuted during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere Sunday, viewers get a first look at Ford and Mirren in action as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. As the voiceover warns, life has not been easy for this generation of the Dutton clan.

"Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here," the teaser tees up amidst flashes of intense scenes featuring the pair in despair and in one notable moment, a bloodied Mirren wielding a rifle.

"Where it doesn't follow, we hunt it down," the promo warns. "We seek it."

1923, which kicks off Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home. It premieres Monday, Dec. 19 on the streamer in the U.K. and Australia

As part of Sunday's teaser drop, it was revealed Paramount Network will have a special airing of 1923's premiere on Dec. 18 following a new episode of Yellowstone. The second episode will also air Jan. 1 on the network.

The Yellowstone prequel also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

Watch the 1923 teaser below.