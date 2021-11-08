2021 American Music Awards: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and More to Perform

The first performers for the 2021 American Music Awards have been announced!

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to perform at this year's awards ceremony, MRC Live & Alternative and ABC announced Monday. The artists will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles later this month.

AMA winners BTS and Megan Thee Stallion will deliver the world premiere performance of their hit single "Butter." The K-Pop group last performed at the AMAs in 2020 from Korea. Both BTS and Megan are up for three AMAs this year.

Rodrigo, who leads this year with seven nominations, is making her AMAs debut, while Bad Bunny returns to the AMAs for the world premiere performance of “Lo Siento BB:/.” The Latin superstar is nominated for five awards this year, and last performed "I Like It" at the AMAs in 2018 alongside J Balvin and 2021 AMAs host Cardi B.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi shared in a statement announcing her hosting duties. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Check out all of this year's nominees, here. The 2021 American Music Awards air live Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.