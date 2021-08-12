2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominations: See the List

Once again, it's shaping up to be a big year for Bad Bunny. The celebrated and prolific YHLQMDLG artist leads the pack in nominations at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bad Bunny earned 22 nominations across 13 categories, with all three of his albums -- El Último Tour del Mundo, Las Que No Iban a Salir and YHLQMDLG -- getting noms in both the Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year categories. He also snagged four noms in the Streaming Song of the Year and is up for the biggest categories including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny faces some tough competition this year from Maluma -- who snagged 11 total nominations, including Artist of the Year -- and J Balvin with nine.

Check out the full list of this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards nominees below:

Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Artist of the Year, New:

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Kali Uchis

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche De Anoche”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Dos Carnales

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Epic

Interscope

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment



Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

Aura Music

Duars

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

Remex

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Aura Music

Fonovisa

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul “Mamacita”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, “Safaera"

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Black Eyed Peas

Eslabon Armado

Los Legendarios

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Glad Empire

Rancho Humilde

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

Del

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

CNCO

Maná

Mau y Ricky

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”

Kali Uchis “Telepatía”

Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”

Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Epic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, Mis Manos

Camilo, Por Primera Vez

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Piso 21, El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez, Revelación

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Interscope Geffen A&M

Sony Music Latin

Thirty Tigers

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

Hecho a Mano

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carlos Vives

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

N’Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year:

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”

Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”

Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”

Prince Royce, “Lotería”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

El Cartel

LP

Pina

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

El Cartel

Hecho a Mano

Pina

Sony Music Latin

WK

Tropical Albums of the Year:

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena

Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1

Gloria Estefan, Brazil305

Prince Royce, Alter Ego

Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Zacarías Ferreira

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

Norte

Premium Latin

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición”

El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago”

Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Afinarte

Lizos

Remex

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Afinarte

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Remex

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

Christian Nodal, Ayayay!

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal

Eslabon Armado, Vibras de Noche

Junior H, Atrapado En Un Sueño



Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Afinarte

DEL

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

Afinarte

DEL

Fonovisa

Lizos

Rancho Humilde

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Jowell & Randy

Los Legendarios

Play-N-Skillz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Glad Empire

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina



Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Aura

La Industria

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Glad Empire

Rich

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

Aura

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Songwriter of the Year:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

J Balvin

Tainy

Publisher of the Year:

RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Universal Music Corp, ASCAP

WC Music Corp, ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Kobalt Music

RSM Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:

Mora

Ovy On The Drums

Sky Rompiendo

Súbelo Neo

Tainy

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which air live on Telemundo from Watsco Center in Florida, kick off Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.