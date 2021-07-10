2021 ESPY Awards: The Complete Winners List

This year's ESPY Awards are back in action! After last year's virtual awards ceremony, Anthony Mackie hosted the show this year live from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City on Saturday night!

Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment turned out to showcase the year's greatest athletes and most incredible moments in an uplifting and inspiring night of celebration and appreciation.

Between competitive categories and special honorary awards, there was no shortage of emotional speeches and joyous celebration -- especially after the uncertainty of the last year, and the excitement of getting to get together and honor the best of the best in person once again.

Check out the complete list of winners below. We will be updating throughout the show, with winners marked in bold.

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers **WINNER**

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Lewis Hamilton, F1



Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Naomi Osaka, Tennis **WINNER**

Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Amanda Nunes, UFC

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm



Best Breakthrough Athlete

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Chase Young, The Washington Football Team

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets **WINNER**

Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx



Best Game

NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship – Stanford defeats Arizona 54-53

NFL Week 14: Baltimore Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42

NHL Playoffs Game 4: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT



Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football **WINNER**

Luka Garza, Iowa Basketball

Gloire Amanda, Oregon State Soccer

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Football



Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball **WINNER**

Madison Lilley, Kentucky Volleyball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

Odicci Alexander, James Madison Softball



Best Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL **WINNER**

Stanford Cardinal, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Baylor Bears, NCAA Men’s Basketball

Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA Football

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Seattle Storm, WNBA

Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB



Best Record-Breaking Performance

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA Women’s basketball history (1,099)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football – set records for title game catches (12) and touchdown receptions (three), and also totaled 215 yards. Alabama won, 52–24, their sixth title in 12 years, while Smith was named Offensive MVP of the championship game

Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship – oldest winner of a major tournament with his victory, Mickelson surpassed the record previously held by Julius Boros, who won the PGA Championship in 1968 at age

Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old triple-double record with 182 **WINNER**



Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

Kylian Mbappè, Paris Saint-Germain/French National Team

Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team **WINNER**

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egypt National Team



Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

Sam Kerr, Chelsea/Australia National Team

Fran Kirby, Chelsea/English National Team

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal/Netherlands National Team

Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team **WINNER**



Best NFL Player

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers **WINNER**

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans



Best MLB Player

Josè Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (2020), LA Dodgers (2021)

Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels **WINNER**



Best NHL Player

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks **WINNER**



Best Driver

Scott Dixon, IndyCar

Lewis Hamilton, F1 **WINNER**

Chase Elliott, NASCAR

Erica Enders, NHRA



Best NBA Player

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors **WINNER**

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns



Best WNBA Player

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks (2020) (Chicago Sky 2021)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm **WINNER**



Best Boxer

Canelo Álvarez

Teófimo López

Claressa Shields

Tyson Fury **WINNER**



Best MMA Fighter

Amanda Nunes

Khabib Nurmagomedov **WINNER**

Rose Namajunas

Francis Ngannou



Best Athlete, Men's Golf

Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

Phil Mickelson **WINNER**



Best Athlete, Women's Golf

Jin Young Ko

Inbee Park

Sei Young Kim **WINNER**

Nelly Korda



Best Athlete, Men's Tennis

Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic **WINNER**

Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal



Best Athlete, Women's Tennis

Naomi Osaka **WINNER**

Ashleigh Barty

Sofia Kenin

Victoria Azarenka



Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

Marcus Kleveland, Snowboard (NOR)

Yūto Totsuka, Snowboard (JPN)

Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA) **WINNER**

Cooper Webb, Supercross (USA)



Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA) **WINNER**

Eileen Gu, Skii (CHN)

Carissa Moore, Surf (USA)

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard (NZL)



Best Jockey

Irad Ortiz

John Velazquez

Flavien Prat

Joel Rosario **WINNER**



Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports

Evan Austin, Swim

Jesse Billauer, Surf

Keith Gabel, Snowboard

Chris Nikic, Triathlon **WINNER**



Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports

Sam Bosco, Cycle

Oksana Masters, Nordic & Cycle

Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball **WINNER**

Leanne Smith, Swim



Best Bowler

Kyle Troup

François Lavoie

Tom Daugherty **WINNER**

Chris Via



Best MLS

Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC

Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC **WINNER**

Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union

Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew



Best NWSL Player

Rachel Daly, Houston Dash

Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars **WINNER**

Lynn Williams, North Carolina Courage



Best Play

Kyler Murray Launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020) **WINNER**



Best WWE Moment

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair **WINNER**



Best Championship Performance

Simone Biles **WINNER**



Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Chris Nikic **WINNER**



Pat Tillman Award for Service

Marcus Rashford **WINNER**





Arthur Ashe Courage Award:

Maya Moore **WINNER**



Best Coach

Tara VanDerveer **WINNER**