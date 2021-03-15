2021 GRAMMY Awards Arrivals -- Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, DaBaby and More

The stars have arrived at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards! Music's biggest night will feature the industry's famous faces for the in-person and virtual hybrid awards show, airing from Los Angeles.

Our favorite music stars are wearing the most glamorous designer ensembles for the occasion with Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, DaBaby, H.E.R., Doja Cat and host Trevor Noah already posing on the red carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion, who won her first GRAMMY earlier today, turned heads in a beautiful orange Dolce & Gabbana dress with a dramatic bow on the back. The nominee paired the ultra-glam piece with Chopard diamond jewelry, sparkly shoes and a chic updo.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Morris is lovely in lavender. The 30-year-old mom is breathtaking in a custom Dolce & Gabbana embellished silk gown. The country music star told ET, "I saw the sketch and it reminded me of the roaring '20s, and I feel like we are back in those again. So, it's going to kick it off the right way!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DaBaby was another celeb to wow in Dolce & Gabbana! The artist rocked a custom-designed floral print suit with a green hat, matching velvet loafers, diamond jewelry and rectangular sunglasses. DaBaby's mom and daughter joined him on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet arrivals at the GRAMMYs.