2021 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The Venn diagram between the Oscars and the Film Independent Spirit Awards is essentially a circle this year, as films like Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari and Nomadlanddominate both awards shows.

Ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards, the 36th Independent Spirit Awards honored the best in indie filmmaking and, for the first time, television during Thursday's live primetime ceremony on IFC. (A break from tradition, as the Spirit Awards are usually a daytime fête the day before the Oscars.)

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Best Feature

First Cow

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

**WINNER -- Nomadland

Best First Feature

I Carry You With Me

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Miss Juneteenth

Nine Days

**WINNER -- Sound of Metal

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

**WINNER -- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay

Bad Education

The Half of It

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

**WINNER -- Promising Young Woman

Best First Screenplay

The Assistant

Lapsis

Miss Juneteenth

**WINNER -- Palm Springs

Straight Up

John Cassavetes Award

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000

The Killing of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

**WINNER -- Residue

Saint Frances

Best Male Lead

**WINNER -- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Rob Morgan, Bull

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner, The Assistant

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

**WINNER -- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee, First Cow

**WINNER -- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Benedict Wong, Nine Days

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han, Minari

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

**WINNER -- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Cinematography

The Assistant

Bull

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

**WINNER -- Nomadland

She Dies Tomorrow

Best Editing

I Carry You With Me

The Invisible Man

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

**WINNER -- Nomadland

Residue

Best International Film

Bacurau (Brazil)

The Disciple (India)

Night of the Kings (Ivory Coast)

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)

**WINNER -- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Documentary

Collective

**WINNER -- Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Mole Agent

Time

Robert Altman Award

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

One Night in Miami

Director: Regina King

Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

Producers Awards

(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)

Lucas Joaquin

**WINNER -- Gerry Kim

Kara Durrett

Someone to Watch Award

(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

David Midell (Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain)

**WINNER -- Ekwa Msangi (Director of Farewell Amor)

Annie Silverstein (Director of Bull)

Truer Than Fiction Award

(The 26th Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

Cecilia Aldarondo (Director of Landfall)

**WINNER -- Elegance Bratton (Director of Pier Kids)

Elizabeth Lo (Director of Stray)

Best New Scripted Series

A Teacher

**WINNER -- I May Destroy You

Little America

Small Axe

Unorthodox

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

City So Real

**WINNER -- Immigration Nation

Love Fraud

We're Here

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Conphidance, Little America

Adam Ali, Little America

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

**WINNER -- Amit Rahav, Unorthodox

Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

**WINNER -- Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Abby McEnany, Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series

I May Destroy You

Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight