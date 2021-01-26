2021 Indie Spirit Awards Nominations: The Full List

The spirit of independent filmmaking is all about making it work, so it should come as no surprise that even though the pandemic forced Hollywood to temporarily shut down, there were still plenty of films to choose from for the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards.
On Tuesday, Film Independent -- along with special presenters Laverne Cox, Barry Jenkins and Olivia Wilde -- unveiled this year's nominees. (Including, for the first time, television honorees!)
The Indie Spirit Awards ceremony itself was previously rescheduled due to COVID-19 and will take place on April 22 -- the Thursday before the Oscars, which is a break from tradition -- airing live on IFC.
Here is the full list of nominees:
BEST FEATURE
First Cow
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
BEST FIRST FEATURE
I Carry You With Me
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Miss Juneteenth
Nine Days
Sound of Metal
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST SCREENPLAY
Bad Education
The Half of It
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
The Assistant
Lapsis
Miss Juneteenth
Palm Springs
Straight Up
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Given to the best feature made for under $500,000
The Killing of Two Lovers
La Leyenda Negra
Lingua Franca
Residue
Saint Frances
BEST MALE LEAD
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Rob Morgan, Bull
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Julia Garner, The Assistant
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Orion Lee, First Cow
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Benedict Wong, Nine Days
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth
Yeri Han, Minari
Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Yu-jung Youn, Minari
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Assistant
Bull
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
She Dies Tomorrow
BEST EDITING
I Carry You With Me
The Invisible Man
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Residue
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Bacurau (Brazil)
The Disciple (India)
Night of the Kings (Ivory Coast)
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
The Mole Agent
Time
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.
One Night in Miami
Director: Regina King
Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin
Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.
PRODUCERS AWARD
(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)
Lucas Joaquin
Gerry Kim
Kara Durrett
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)
David Midell (Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain)
Ekwa Msangi (Director of Farewell Amor)
Annie Silverstein (Director of Bull)
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
(The 26th Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)
Cecilia Aldarondo (Director of Landfall)
Elegance Bratton (Director of Pier Kids)
Elizabeth Lo (Director of Stray)
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
A Teacher
I May Destroy You
Little America
Small Axe
Unorthodox
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
City So Real
Immigration Nation
Love Fraud
We're Here
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A SCRIPTED SERIES
Conphidance, Little America
Adam Ali, Little America
Nicco Annan, P-Valley
Amit Rahav, Unorthodox
Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A SCRIPTED SERIES
Elle Fanning, The Great
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Abby McEnany, Work in Progress
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A SCRIPTED SERIES
I May Destroy You
Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight
The 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on April 22, airing live at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET on IFC.
