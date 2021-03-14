2021 Kids' Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 were a blast!

The annual celebration hosted by Kenan Thompson was a star-studded affair filled with appearances by nominees like Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Joshua Bassett, Kim Kardashian, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae and many more.

The KCAs blended in-person and virtual aspects to create a unique, slime-filled extravaganza.

Check out the full list of winners below.

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie -- WINNER

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things -- WINNER

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Got Talent -- WINNER

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants -- WINNER

Teen Titans Go!

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) -- WINNER

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force) -- WINNER

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)



MOVIES:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984 -- WINNER

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes) -- WINNER

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle) -- WINNER

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul -- WINNER

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour) -- WINNER

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber -- WINNER

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS -- WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Be Kind" – Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy" – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream" – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Lonely" – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Stuck with U" – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- WINNER

FAVORITE SONG

"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift

"Dynamite" by BTS -- WINNER

"Toosie Slide" by Drake

"Wonder" by Shawn Mendes

"Yummy" by Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia) -- WINNER

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)



OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D'Amelio -- WINNER

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles -- WINNER

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles -- WINNER

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James -- WINNER

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us -- WINNER

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox

FAVORITE BABY

Baby Shark -- WINNER

Baby Yoda

Lil Baby