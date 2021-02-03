2021 Latin American Music Awards Nominations: J Balvin and Karol G Lead the List

Get ready for the 2021 Latin American Music Awards!

The nominations for the upcoming celebration were announced on Tuesday, with J Balvin and Karol G leading the pack with nine nominations each. The two are up for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, among others.

Bad Bunny follows with eight nominations, primarily honored for his album, YHLQMDLG. Ozuna follows with seven, with Anuel AA and Camilo with six nominations. Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood, Doja Cat, Sia and Nicki Minaj are just some of the other artists up for their first Latin AMAs, for their collaborations with Latin artists.

This year's Latin AMAs will take place on April 15 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The three-hour awards ceremony, honoring the best Latin music of the year, will be hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes.

See the full list of nominees below:

Artist of the Year

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• Christian Nodal

• Daddy Yankee

• Eslabon Armado

• J Balvin

• Karol G

• Maluma

• Ozuna

• Sech

New Artist of the Year

• Camilo

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Dos Carnales

• Myke Towers

• Natanael Cano

• Rauw Alejandro

Song of the Year

• Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

• Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

• Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”

Album of the Year

• Anuel AA – Emmanuel

• Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

• J Balvin – Colores

• Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados

Favorite Artist - Female

• Anitta

• Becky G

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Shakira

Favorite Artist - Male

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• Christian Nodal

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

Favorite Duo or Group

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Eslabon Armado

• Jowell & Randy

• Reik

Favorite Artist - Pop

• Camilo

• Enrique Iglesias

• Luis Fonsi

• Ricky Martin

• Shakira

Favorite Album - Pop

• Camilo – Por Primera Vez

• Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

• Pedro Capó - Munay

• Reik - Ahora

Favorite Song - Pop

• Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna + J.Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

• Camilo – “Favorito”

• Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

• Ricky Martin – “Tiburones”

• Shakira & Anuel AA – “Me Gusta”

Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican

• Carin Leon

• Christian Nodal

• El Fantasma

• Junior H

• Lenin Ramírez

• Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican, Favorite Duo or Group

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Ángeles Azules

• Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

• Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

• Eslabon Armado – Tu Veneno Mortal

• Junior H – Atrapado En Un Sueño

• Natanael Cano – Corridos Tumbados

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

• Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – “En Eso No Quedamos”

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg – “Qué Maldición”

• Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

• Los Dos Carnales – “El Envidioso”

• Natanael Cano – “Amor Tumbado”

Favorite Artist - Urban

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Karol G

Favorite Album - Urban

• Anuel AA – Emmanuel

• Bad Bunny – Las Que No Iban a Salir

• J Balvin – Colores

Favorite Song - Urban

• Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

• Karol G & Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

• Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”

• Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Favorite Artist - Tropical

• Marc Anthony

• Prince Royce

• Romeo Santos

• Silvestre Dangond

Favorite Album - Tropical

• Carlos Vives – Cumbiana

• Gloria Estefan – Brazil305

• Prince Royce – Alter Ego

Favorite Song - Tropical

• Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos – “Nuestro Amor”

• Carlos Vives – “No Te Vayas”

• Kyen?Es? – “El Carnaval de Celia: A Tribute”

• Prince Royce – “Carita de Inocente”

• Víctor Manuelle & Wisin – “Boogaloo

Favorite Artist - Crossover

• Black Eyed Peas

• Dua Lipa

• Ne-Yo

• Snoop Dogg

• The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué Maldición”

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

• Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

• Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

• Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

• Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

Social Artist of the Year

• Anitta

• Bad Bunny

• Cardi B

• Daddy Yankee

• J Balvin

• Jennifer Lopez

• Karol G

• Lali

• Selena Gomez

• Shakira

Favorite Video

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué Maldición”

• Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar – “Dime Cómo Quieres”

• David Bisbal & Carrie Underwood – “Tears Of Gold”

• Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia – “Del Mar”

• Rosalía & Travis Scott – “TKN”

• Selena Gomez – “De Una Vez”

Favorite Virtual Concert

• Alejandro Sanz y Juanes – “#LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa”

• Carlos Vives – “#NoTeVayasDeTuCasa”

• Juan Luis Guerra – “Privé”

• Juanes & La Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá – “Concierto Sinfónico Virtual - #VolverteAVer”

• Marco Antonio Solís – “Serenata a las Madres MÁS En-Cantadoras"

• Ozuna – “#Latinosunidos”

• Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar – “Mexicano Hasta Los Huesos”

• RBD – “Ser o Parecer 2020”

• Sebastián Yatra – “SOSFest”

• Yandel – “Goodbye 2020”