x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
entertainment-tonight

2021 MTV EMAs: The Complete Winners List

2021 MTV EMAs: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 MTV EMAs are here! The awards show kicked off on Sunday with a ceremony hosted by Saweetie!

Some of the biggest global superstars came together for a celebration of music held at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Sunday, for a night of big performances and exciting wins.

Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" led to some big wins for the 30-year-old English megastar, earning him the awards for Best Artist and Best Song. Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma and Saweetie herself also enjoyed the taste of victory during the electrifying show.

However, it was BTS who had the best night over all, taking home a total of four wins in categories including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans.

Check out the full list of the night's winners below!

Best Artist

Doja Cat           
Ed Sheeran -- **WINNER!
Justin Bieber 
Lady Gaga 
Lil Nas X 
The Weeknd
 

Best Pop

BTS -- **WINNER!
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
 

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More 
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits -- **WINNER!
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon 
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) 
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license  
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY   


Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More 
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits 
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon 
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) -- **WINNER!
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side 
Taylor Swift – willow
    

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME 
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open 
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More -- **WINNER!
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY 
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY 
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
   

Best New

Giveon Griff 
Olivia Rodrigo 
Rauw Alejandro 
Saweetie -- **WINNER!
The Kid LAROI  
  

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris 
David Guetta -- **WINNER!
Joel Corry 
Marshmello 
Skrillex 
Swedish House Mafia   
 

Best Rock

Coldplay 
Foo Fighters 
Imagine Dragons 
Kings Of Leon 
Måneskin -- **WINNER!
The Killers   


Best Alternative

Halsey 
Lorde 
Machine Gun Kelly 
Twenty One Pilots 
WILLOW 
YUNGBLUD -- **WINNER!


Best Latin 

Bad Bunny 
J. Balvin 
Maluma -- **WINNER!
Rauw Alejandro 
Rosalía 
Shakira


Best Hip Hop 

Cardi B
DJ Khaled 
Drake 
Kanye West 
Megan Thee Stallion 
Nicki Minaj -- **WINNER!
 

Best K-Pop

BTS -- **WINNER!
LISA Monsta X 
NCT 127 
ROSÉ TWICE   


Best Group

BTS -- **WINNER!
Imagine Dragons 
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin 
Silk Sonic 
 

Best Push

24KGoldn
Fousheé 
girl in red 
Griff 
JC Stewart 
JXDN Latto 
Madison Beer 
Olivia Rodrigo -- **WINNER!
Remi Wolf 
SAINt JHN 
The Kid LAROI   
 

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK 
BTS -- **WINNER!
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift


Video for Good

Billie Eilish - Your Power -- **WINNER!
Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil 
girl in red – Serotonin 
H.E.R. - Fight For You 
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness 
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)   
 

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktória Radványi -- **WINNER!

RELATED CONTENT:

Saweetie to Host and Perform at the 2021 MTV EMAs

2020 MTV EMAs: The Complete Winners List

Ed Sheeran Performs on 'SNL' After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ed Sheeran Says 15-Month-Old Daughter Also Tested Positive for COVID

In Other News

Back on stage: ‘Hair’