2021 Oscars Ceremony Will Be 'Live From Multiple Locations' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Academy is, indeed, moving forward with an in-person ceremony this year. Having already postponed the show by two months, the 2021 Oscars is now changing up its location amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," an Academy spokesperson tells ET.

The statement continues, "To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre."

The specifics of how they will pull off the telecast remain to be seen. Likely, think last year's partially live, partially virtual Emmy Awards but with less Zoom and no hazmat suits.

The switch-up in where the show will take places comes after delaying when the show will take place: Though the 93rd annual Academy Awards were originally scheduled for Feb. 28, 2021, in June, it was redated to April 25.

At the same time, the Academy extended the eligibility window for this year's would-be nominees "to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control." Nominations will be announced on March 15.