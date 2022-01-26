2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations: 'Cruella,' 'Dune,' 'Euphoria' Among Nominees

The nominees for the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards have been announced!
Celebrating another year of excellent costumes, wardrobe and the people behind the clothes, the 2022 CDGA will take place for the first time at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, March 9.
Cruella, Dune, House of Gucci, West Side Story and No Time to Die are among the costumes recognized in film this year. On the TV side, Euphoria, Loki, Emily in Paris, Halston and Squid Games are among the nominees.
"Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been reminded how important costume design is, not only to entertain -- but to inspire," Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to celebrate in person this year, with safety as our priority. We want to recognize our nominees and all of their phenomenal work as we take the CDGA into a new direction."
This year’s host, presenters and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.
See the full list of nominees, below:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan
The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska
The Matrix Resurrections – Lindsay Pugh
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Kym Barrett
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sanja M. Hays
The Suicide Squad – Judianna Makovsky
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Coming 2 America – Ruth E. Carter
Don’t Look Up – Susan Matheson
In The Heights – Mitchell Travers
No Time to Die – Suttirat Anne Larlarb
Zola – Derica Cole Washington
Excellence in Period Film
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran (For Roxanne)
House of Gucci – Janty Yates
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1 – Shawna Trpcic
The Handmaid's Tale: Nightshade – Debra Hanson
Loki: Journey into Mystery – Christine Wada
What We Do in the Shadows: Gail – Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Family – Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: French Revolution – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob – Heidi Bivens
Hacks: Pilot – Kathleen Felix-Hager
Mare of Easttown: Miss Ladyhawk Herself – Meghan Kasperlik
Squid Game: VIPS – Cho Sang-kyung
Excellence in Period Television
The Great: Seven Days – Sharon Long
Halston: Becoming Halston – Jeriana San Juan
The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn – Caroline Eselin-Schaefer
WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience – Mayes C. Rubeo
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre – Laura Montgomery
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Annie Live! – Emilio Sosa
Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School – Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi
Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
The Bold Type: "Cruella" (Commercial) – Mandi Line
Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, "Hands Free" (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers
Ed Sheeran: "Shivers" (Music Video) – Ami Goodheart
Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club "We’re Bringing Boxing Back" (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz
Swarovski: "Welcome to Wonderlab" (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund
