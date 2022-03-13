2022 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Feeling the love! Some of the most beloved stars and acclaimed projects were celebrated and honored at this year's Critics Choice Awards.

Going into Sunday's show, Belfast and West Side Story lead lead the pack on the film side with 11 nominations each, including Best Picture. Both films also garnered nods in the directing and supporting acting categories. The top two nominees were followed closely by The Power of the Dog and Dune, both of which earned 10 each.

When it came to the TV categories, HBO's Succession and Mare of Easttown were among the most nominated shows, with the fan-fave family business drama earning eight nods while the Kate Winslet-led drama series scoring five. In fact, HBO had the most nominations of the year at 20, with Netflix close behind at 18.

So which TV shows, films and actors won big and walked away with new trophies for their mantel? Check out the full list of the night's big winners below. (The full list will be updated throughout the night, with winners marked in bold!)

SeeHer Award

Halle Berry



Lifetime Achievement Award

Billy Crystal



-- FILM --

Best Picture



Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog ***WINNER***

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story



Best Actor



Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard ***WINNER***

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



Best Actress



Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye ***WINNER***

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Best Supporting Actor



Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA ***WINNER***

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog



Best Supporting Actress



Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story ***WINNER***

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story



Best Young Actor/Actress



Jude Hill, Belfast ***WINNER***

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story



Best Acting Ensemble



Belfast ***WINNER***

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Best Director



Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog ***WINNER***

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune



Best Original Screenplay



Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast ***WINNER***

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos



Best Adapted Screenplay



Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog ***WINNER***

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune



Best Cinematography



Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog ***WINNER***

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast



Best Production Design



Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune ***WINNER***



Best Editing



Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story ***WINNER***

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker, Dune



Best Costume Design



Jenny Beavan, Cruella ***WINNER***

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune

Janty Yates, House of Gucci



Best Hair and Makeup



Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye ***WINNER***

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley



Best Visual Effects



Dune ***WINNER***

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Best Comedy



Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza ***WINNER***



Best Animated Feature



Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines ***WINNER***

Raya and the Last Dragon



Best Foreign Language Film



A Hero

Drive My Car ***WINNER***

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World



Best Song



"Be Alive," King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto

"Guns Go Bang," The Harder They Fall

"Just Look Up," Don’t Look Up

"No Time to Die," No Time to Die ***WINNER***



Best Score



Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer, Dune ***WINNER***

--TELEVISION--

Best Drama Series



Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

Squid Game

Succession ***WINNER***

This Is Us

Yellowjackets



Best Actor In A Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game ***WINNER***

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession



Best Actress In A Drama Series



Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Katja Herbers, Evil

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets ***WINNER***

MJ Rodriguez, Pose



Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series



Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession ***WINNER***

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight



Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series



Andrea Martin, Evil

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Christine Lahti, Evil

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession ***WINNER***

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us



Best Comedy Series



The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso ***WINNER***

What We Do in the Shadows



Best Actor In A Comedy Series



Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso ***WINNER***



Best Actress In A Comedy Series



Elle Fanning, The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks ***WINNER***



Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series



Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso ***WINNER***

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Ray Romano, Made for Love

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series



Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso ***WINNER***



Best Limited Series



Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Maid

Mare of Easttown ***WINNER***

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Best Movie Made For Television



Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo ***WINNER***

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas



Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television



Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Michael Keaton, Dopesick ***WINNER***

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass



Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television



Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown ***WINNER***



Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television



Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus ***WINNER***

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater, Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha



Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television



Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus ***WINNER***

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown



Best Foreign Language Series



Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

Squid Game ***WINNER***



Best Animated Series



Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

What If…? ***WINNER***



Best Talk Show



The Amber Ruffin Show

Desus & Mero

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ***WINNER***

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen



Best Comedy Special



Bo Burnham: Inside ***WINNER***

Good Timing with Jo Firestone

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards air Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.