2022 ESPY Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 ESPY Awards kicked off Wednesday night and honored the biggest, best and most inspiring sports stars and athletes of the year.

Returning to Los Angeles, the stars were honored at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a star-studded show hosted by Stephen Curry.

Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment turned out to showcase the year's greatest athletes and most incredible moments in an uplifting and inspiring night of celebration and appreciation. Between competitive categories and special honorary awards, there was no shortage of emotional speeches and joyous celebrations.

Check out the complete list of winners below. We will be updating throughout the show, with winners marked in bold.

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

*Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels -- WINNER!

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers



Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

*Katie Ledecky, Swimming -- WINNER!

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

*Eileen Gu, Skier -- WINNER!

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Best Record-Breaking Performance

*Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history -- WINNER!

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain's home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field, won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

Best Championship Performance

*Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI -- WINNER!

Julianna Pena, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalance – Stanley Cup Finals

Best Comeback Athlete

*Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors -- WINNER!

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Play

* Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe -- WINNER!

Justin Tucker's 66-yard NFL record field goal

Ja Morant's poster dunk

Hansel Emmanuel with the play of the year

Best Team

*Golden State Warriors, NBA -- WINNER!

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

Best Olympian, Women's Sports

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

*Katie Ledecky, Swimming -- WINNER!

Allyson Felix, Track & Field

Best Olympian, Men's Sports

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

*Caeleb Dressel, Swimming -- WINNER!

Best Game

*Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game) -- WINNER!

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)

Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)

Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

*Bryce Young, Alabama Football - -WINNER!

Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

*Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball -- WINNER!

Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

*Kylian Mbappe, PSG -- WINNER!

Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

*Sam Kerr, Chelsea -- WINNER!

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

Best NFL Player

*Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams -- WINNER!

TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Best MLB Player

*Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels -- WINNER!

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

Best NHL Player

*Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers -- WINNER!

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Best Driver

*Kyle Larson, NASCAR -- WINNER!

Max Verstappen, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Alex Palou, IndyCar

Best NBA Player

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

*Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors -- WINNER!

Best WNBA Player

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

*Candace Parker, Chicago Sky -- WINNER!

Best Boxer

*Tyson Fury -- WINNER!

Shakur Stevenson

Katie Taylor

Mikaela Mayor

Best MMA Fighter

Alexander Volkanovski

*Charles Oliviera -- WINNER!

Kamaru Usman

Kayla Harrison

Best Athlete, Men's Golf

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

*Justin Thomas -- WINNER!

Jon Rahm

Best Athlete, Women's Golf

*Nelly Korda -- WINNER!

Ko Jin-young

Lydia Ko

Minjee Lee

Best Athlete, Men's Tennis

*Rafael Nadal -- WINNER!

Dylan Alcott

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Best Athlete, Women's Tennis

*Emma Raducanu -- WINNER!

Ashleigh Barty

Iga Swiatek

Leylah Fernandez

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

&Eli Tomac, Supercross -- WINNER!

Alex Hall, Ski

Yuto Horigome, Skateboard

Ayuma Hirano, Snowboard

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard

*Eileen Gu, Ski -- WINNER!

Rayssa Leal, Skateboard

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Best Jockey

Flavien Prat

Irad Ortiz

*Jose Ortiz -- WINNER!

Joel Rosario

Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

*Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming -- WINNER!

Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon

*Jessica Long, Swimming -- WINNER!

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Kate Ward, Soccer

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Anthony Simonsen

*Kyle Troup -- WINNER!

Dom Barrett

Best MLS Player

Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC

Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas

Carles Gil, New England Revolution

*Carlos Vela, LAFC -- WINNER!

Best NWSL Player

*Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit -- WINNER!

Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit

Jess Fishlock, OL Reign

Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

Arthur Ashe for Courage Award: Vitali Klitschko

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols



The 2022 ESPY Awards air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.