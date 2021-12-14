2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: The Complete List

On Tuesday, Beanie Feldstein, Naomi Watts and Regina Hall revealed the nominees for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honor and celebrate independent filmmakers. And for a second year in a row, the awards also recognized the best in television.

This year’s top film nominees include A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Lost Daughter, The Novice and Zola, all of which are vying in the Best Feature category. Meanwhile, Blindspotting, It’s a Sin, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and We Are Lady Parts are all competing in the Best New Scripted Series category on the TV side.



Additionally, Mass, written and directed by Fran Kranz and starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton, was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Amid several changes to the 2021-2022 awards season, the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have vacated its traditional Saturday presentation, the night before the Oscars. This year, the ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 6, 2022, “placing the Spirit Awards squarely in the corridor leading into Oscar voting.” (The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022.)

"Congratulations to this year's nominees – visual storytellers who have made the most original, daring and provocative film and television shows of the year," said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. "The Spirit Awards once again plants its flag on the beach at Santa Monica, and on IFC. We're thrilled to be back and celebrating art that continues to inspire, enlighten and entertain us.”

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Feature

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best First Feature

7 Days

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Ruth Negga, Passing

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Cinematography

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Edu Grau, Passing

Ari Wegner, Zola

Best Editing

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Best International Film

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Pebbles (India)

Petite Maman (France)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

Best Documentary

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

John Cassavetes Award

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

Robert Altman Award

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Mass

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin

Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

Producers Awards

(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

Someone to Watch Award

(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

Truer Than Fiction Award

(The Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting

It’s a Sin

Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Black and Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and The Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs

Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone

The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 6, 2022 beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.