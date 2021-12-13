2022 Golden Globe Nominations Announced Amid HFPA's Ongoing Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards despite the broadcast of the ceremony being dropped by NBC and ongoing controversy surrounding the organization.

According to the HFPA, it has “completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more.” During that time, it has diversified its membership with the induction of 21 new members, “all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.”

This year, Netflix led this year’s film categories with 17 total nominations for The Power of the Dog, which tied Belfast for the most nods at 7, Tick Tick… Boom and Don’t Look Up. Other top films include King Richard, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story.

On the TV side, HBO was able to fend off Netflix with a total of 15 nominations for its linear and HBO Max programming, including Succession and Hacks. Other top series include The Morning Show, Ted Lasso as well as fall breakouts Only Murders in the Building and Squid Game.

Monday’s nominations also come after the HFPA’s recently elected president, Helen Hoehne, defended the organization’s decision to move forward with an awards ceremony.

At the time, she told Vanity Fair not having the event was never an option as it would break a 78-year-old tradition. "I can say with confidence that it’s not going to be the regular award show,” she admits. "We realize that this is not the tone this year, so we are taking a humble approach for 2022 -- we’re just honoring the people we think showed most excellence in 2021."

"Sometimes it takes a hard wake-up call to change… But then when you make the changes, I think everyone deserves a second chance,” Hoehne added, calling the organization the “HFPA 2.0.”

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Belfast (Focus Features)

Coda (Apple TV+)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano (MGM)

Don't Look Up (Netflix)

Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Tick, Tick... Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Flee (Neon / Participant)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY) (Sony Pictures Classics)

Drive My Car (JAPAN) (Janus Films)

The Hand of God (ITALY) (Netflix)

A Hero (FRANCE / IRAN) (Amazon Studios)

Parallel Mothers (SPAIN) (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” King Richard

Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto

Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

Music by: Van Morrison

Lyrics by: Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect

Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winselt, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

The 79th annual Golden Globes will be awarded on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Additional details to be announced.

