2022 Golden Globes Will Be Held With No Audience or Red Carpet

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year's Golden Globe Awards will be a totally different experience.

The HFPA announced on Tuesday that the ceremony -- traditionally the kickoff moment of awards season -- will be held with no audience and no red carpet. Only "select members and grantees" of the HFPA will be in the room, under strict COVID protocols, as the winners are announced at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 9 -- though the HFPA's press release made no mention of how this year's nominees and winners will be involved in the ceremony itself.

"In addition to recognizing 2021’s best in film and television, the Golden Globe Awards will shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program," the release also reads.

The ceremony will also feature remarks from Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, who will further discuss the Reimagine Coalition, a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry: "Each year the HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color."

Ahead of last February's Golden Globe Awards, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA had no Black members amid its voting body of international journalists. During the 2021 telecast, three high-ranking members took the stage to directly address the issue, and the organization later promised 13 percent Black members within the year.

NBCUniversal announced in May it would not be airing the 2022 Golden Globes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It's not clear at this time if the ceremony will be televised or streamed in any capacity.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBCUniversal said in a statement at the time. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes."

In a separate statement, the HFPA responded, "Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly -- and as thoughtfully -- as possible remains the top priority for our organization."

See more on the Golden Globes -- and who made the list of nominees this year -- in the video below.