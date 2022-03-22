2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Best Performances and Biggest Musical Moments

The epic hits just kept coming at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The star-studded show kicked off Tuesday night, and brought out some of the biggest names in music to perform live.

Hosted by LL Cool J -- who also performed during the jam-packed ceremony -- this year's show featured some incredible numbers from artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin and John Legend, to name a few.

The night also featured a special performance from and tribute to Jennifer Lopez, after the star was honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

ET is taking a look at all the biggest, best and most memorable performances from this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

LL Cool J Opens the Show With a Classic

Before taking the stage to host, LL Cool J kicked off the night by reminding everyone exactly how he became an icon with an epic medley of some of his most famous hits, including "Mama Said Knock You Out," "Rampage, "The Boomin System," and "Rock The Bells."

Måneskin Amps Up the Energy

The megahit Italian rock group took home the award for Best New Alternative Artist, and proved exactly why they deserved the honor with a performance of their international hit "Beggin'" and their latest single, "I Wanna Be Your Slave."

John Legend and Charlie Puth Team Up

Hitting the stage with dueling pianos, Legend and Puth performed a few brief covers of each other's tunes -- including "See You Again" and "Ordinary People" -- before teasing their forthcoming collaboration, "Dope," and closing out their set with a performance of Puth's latest tune, "Light Switch."

Jennifer Lopez Is Iconic (As Always)

After being honored with her Icon Award, Lopez delivered one of the night's most memorable performances. Billy Porter kicked things off by announcing Lopez in true Pose fashion, before a bevy of drag stars who hit the catwalk in some of J.Lo's most iconic looks -- from her green Versace dress to her Super Bowl LV halftime look. Lopez then appeared on an elevated stage wearing a long, white fur coat which read "equality." The multi-talented artist got the crowd going with a performance of "On My Way," before she ditched the jacket and unveiled a sparkly black jumpsuit. Next up, Lopez sang "Get Right," before showing off her dance skills for the audience.

Jason Aldean Delivers His Anthem

The country crooner earned the award for Country Song of the Year for his collaboration with Carrie Underwood on the single "If I Didn't Love You." In honor of the win, Aldean took to the stage to perform his biggest hit, "Dirt Road Anthem," before delivering a rendition of "If I Didn't Love You" (albeit, sans Underwood).

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Desert

Rocking a fire red leotard, Megan Thee Stallion lit up the stage for a racy performance of her song "Megan's Piano," and then switched gears and moved on to a rendition of "Sweetest Pie" -- her new single with Dua Lipa, who was not in attendance. In a surprise (planned) moment, Megan actually slammed a pie into a backup dancers face, to leave a lasting impression as the final act of this year's show.

