2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best and Most Memorable Moments!

This year's MTV Movie & TV Awards brought some huge stars to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to celebrate all the biggest and best entertainment moments of the year.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and DJed by Snoop Dogg, there was a ton of energy in the room as the fan-voted show celebrated some key categories -- such as Best Kiss, Most Frightened Performance and Best Villain -- and handed out some well-deserved trophies.

The show also stuck with tradition and gave out some coveted honorary awards while also introducing sneak peeks at some of the hottest and most anticipated movies coming out this year.

Here's a look at all the highlights and most memorable moments from Sunday's big show.

Vanessa Hudgens' Movie Tributes

The hostess with the mostest 🙌🎤



We're already LOVING @VanessaHudgens as our 2022 #MTVAwards host 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MCWxD7ijQQ — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

In a nod to Billy Crystal's iconic Oscars intro decades ago, Hudgens kicked things off by getting digitally inserted into some famous scenes from TV shows and movies, including Emily in Paris, House of Gucci,Top Gun: Maverick and then Euphoria.



Daniel Radcliffe Thanks His 'Pure Evil' Accent

Daniel Radcliffe just took home the golden popcorn for Best Villain 🦹‍♂️ #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/n6i14LA1vU — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

The adorable British actor wasn't able to accept the award for Best Villain in person, so he shared a pre-taped message and thanked the thing most responsible for his win: his accent. "What makes my job easier is just being English. It's the universally recognized accent of pure evil," Radcliffe shared. "This is the voice that would kick a puppy, or not give Oliver Twist more food."



Jack Black is a Legend

We're HONORED to be honoring @JackBlack with the Comedic Genius Award at the 2022 #MTVAwards 🏆 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1tJqkonWQD — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

The hilarious icon was honored with the Comedic Genius Award and he was brilliantly humble as he accepted the award with a sweet speech. After listing his many accomplishments and timeless roles, Black declared, "I don't deserve this, but I will take it! Thank you, MTV! This is for all the School of Rockers out there, and for all the Tenacious D-sciples!"



Jennifer Lopez Fight Back Tears

The always 𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬 @JLo – your 2022 #MTVAwards Generation Award Honoree ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/K0py3rbWR9 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

Lopez was honored with the Generation Award and the multi-talented superstar accepted the honor and got emotional as she thanked those who have helped her throughout her career. "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart, the ones who were true and the ones who lied to me," Lopez said. "I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that's how I knew I that I had to grow... I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching need to be strong, and my children for teaching me to love."



Ryan Reynolds Gets Help From a Friend

Comedy at its finest 👏 You voted and @VancityReynolds won Best Comedic Performance at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/GUd3uqK9pn — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

The Free Guy star wasn't able to accept the award for Best Comedic Performance in person -- and he was also barely able to be in his pre-taped acceptance speech. Instead, he tapped his friend, Steve-O, to thank everyone for him (even though he was just messing around on his phone in the background). It was a great way to show exactly why he deserved the award in the first place.

For a look at all the big winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, check out the full winners list here.