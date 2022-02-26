2022 NAACP Image Awards: Mary J. Blige Performs At the Iconic Apollo Theater

Mary J. Blige took the stage during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night. The Queen of hip-hop soul took the stage from New York City’s iconic Apollo Theater and performed the lead single from her recent album, "Good Morning Gorgeous."

Standing in a sleek purple and black gown, and backed by a full band, Blige belted out the lyrics to the song, before going into her 1992 hit, Love No Limit. The songstress graced the stage and hit her signature bop, as she sang the first verse of the song and before launching to the classic bridge.

Blige's performance comes two weeks after she joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg,50 Cent Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in Los Angeles. During the performance, at the Sofi Stadium, Blige took the stage in an all-white ensemble and her signature knee high boots.

Bringing the drama, Blige performed two of her biggest hits, "No More Drama" and "Family Affair." Blige ended the set by falling to her knees before laying flat on her back.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Prior to taking the stage, the New York native spoke to ET about what fans could expect. "Just be prepared to have a good time. The show is crazy," Blige said at the release party for her new 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood. "We are leaving everything on the stage."

She added that fans would be “100 percent fulfilled” by the performance. "I’m blessed, and it’s a lot of hard work and obedience and wanting the best for myself and believing in myself for real and doing the work that comes with that," Blige said. "Because it’s not easy and this is what’s manifesting all these great things that are happening and loving on me, for me, makes everyone else love on you too."