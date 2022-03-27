2022 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals: Jessica Chastain, Bradley Cooper and More

Hollywood's biggest names have arrived to the 94th annual Academy Awards! After being delayed again for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars stepped out in style to attend the in-person Oscars ceremony.

Dressed to the nines in the most glamorous gowns, designer tuxedos and lavish looks, A-listers did not disappoint when it came to walking the red carpet.

Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain hit the carpet in a Gucci sequin gown, and completed the style with statement earrings and a high ponytail.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

A number of stars showed their support for Ukraine by sporting the country's colors. Jason Momoa showed up wearing a blue-and-gold pocket square with his all-black tuxedo. Looking as dapper as ever, the Aquaman star sported a braid and sophisticated glasses.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Licorice Pizza star and Oscar nominee Alana Haim looked elegant in a lovely white gown, and was joined by her sisters, Este and Danielle Haim.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

And while there were a number of couples at the ceremony, Bradley Cooper took his mom, Gloria Campano, as his date.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

For more red carpet sightings at the Oscars, check out ET's gallery: