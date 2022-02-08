2022 Premio Lo Nuestro Performers: Sebastián Yatra, CNCO, Natti Natasha and More to Take the Stage

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro is becoming a can't-miss event! The first group of performers were announced by Univision on Tuesday, and include Sebastián Yatra, CNCO and Natti Natasha, among more.

Yatra, who is up for four nominations, will perform his hit "Tacones Rojos," the boy band will sing their newest single, “Party, Humo y Alcohol," while Natti will take the stage twice, one for a world premiere, and a second time with Prince Royce and Khea to sing “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex."

Royce is also pulling double duty and performing "Veterana," while Ángela Aguilar will deliver the TV premiere of "La Malagueña." Christian Nodal, Gente de Zona, Luis Fonsi, Olga Tañón, Jon Z, Jay Wheeler and Wisin y Yandel will also perform.

Additionally, Paulina Rubio will receive the Premio a la Trayectoria (Trajectory Award) for her three-decade career in the music industry. Known as the "Chica Dorada” (Golden Girl), Rubio started her career in the 80’s as part of the pop group Timbiriche, going on to become one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin lead the nominations list with 10 each. See the full list of nominations, here.

This year's theme is "Vive El Momento" (Live The Moment), which will be a joyful and optimistic celebration of today, the present. "The show will bring families together, delivering a spectacle full of memorable musical moments with Latin music's biggest stars performing their hottest songs for the year, never before seen collaborations, and honoring the music from our past," per the press release.

Hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Yuri and Gabriel Soto, the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from FTX Arena in Miami on Feb. 24.