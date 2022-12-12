2023 Golden Globe Award Nominations: See the Full List

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. The five nominees for all 27 categories were presented by Lopez vs Lopez stars Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva live on NBC, which will resume airing the film and TV awards this coming year.
Some of the notable films of 2022 include Elvis, Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick, while Abbott Elementary, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, House of the Dragon and Pam & Tommy were among the hit TV series to be recognized.
The Golden Globes are also revealing the first-ever nominees for the awards' four new supporting acting categories on the television side, with members of the The Crown, Severance and The White Lotus ensembles among the list.
The winners of the 2023 Golden Globes will be handed out live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The three-hour event taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California will be hosted by comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael while presenters and other details about the ceremony have yet to be announced.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Fabelmans, The
Tár
Top Gun Maverick
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, Woman King, The
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, Fabelmans, The
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, Whale, The
Hugh Jackman, Son, The
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, Inspection, The
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
Banshees of Inisherin, The
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, Menu, The
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Ralph Fiennes, Menu, The
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, Good Nurse, The
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, TÁR
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium
Decision to Leave, South Korea
RRR, India
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Banshees of Inisherin, The
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, Fabelmans, The
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"
Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"
RRR, "Naatu Naatu"
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
Crown, The
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, Crown, The
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, Old Man, The
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Bear, The
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, The
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, Bear, The
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, Crown, The
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow, Old Man, The
Jonathan Pryce, Crown, The
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dropout, The
Pam & Tommy
White Lotus, The
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, Dropout, The
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus, The
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, White Lotus, The
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
The 80th annual Golden Globes will be awarded live Tuesday, Jan. 10 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET NBC and Peacock.
