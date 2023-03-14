2023 Latin American Music Awards: See the Full List of Nominations

Once again, Bad Bunny is coming in hot at this year's Latin American Music Awards! On Tuesday, TelevisaUnivision announced the full list of this year's nominees, and the 29-year-old artist is leading the pack.

The Un Verano Sin Ti artist is nominated for 11 awards this year -- including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Streaming Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year, to name just a few.

Meanwhile, Becky G and Daddy Yankee came in a close second with nine nominations each, while Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía each managed to secure eight noms.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists on Univision.com/LatinAMAs through Sunday, Mar. 26. Keep scrolling for a full list of this year's nominees.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Eslabón Armado

Farruko

Ivan Cornejo

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Rosalía

New Artist of the Year

Bizarrap

Blessd

Edén Muñoz

Grupo Frontera

Los Lara

Luis Figueroa

Luis R Conriquez

Quevedo

Santa Fe Klan

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Song of the Year

"Bebe dame" – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

"Despechá" – Rosalía

"Dos oruguitas" – Sebastián Yatra

"Está dañada" – Ivan Cornejo

"La bachata" – Manuel Turizo

"MAMIII" – Becky G & Karol G

"Me porto bonito" – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52" – Bizarrap & Quevedo

"Sus huellas" – Romeo Santos

"Te felicito" – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Album of the Year

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Dañado – Ivan Cornejo

Esquemas – Becky G

Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Jose – J Balvin

La 167 – Farruko

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Motomami – Rosalía

Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Collaboration of the Year

"Bebe dame" – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

"El incomprendido" – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

"MAMIII" – Becky G & Karol G

"Mayor que usted" – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

"Me porto bonito" – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

"Medallo" – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

"Que vuelvas" – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52" – Bizarrap & Quevedo

"Te espero" – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

"Te felicito" – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Collaboration Crossover of the Year

"Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims,

Redone & FIFA Sound

"Borracho" – Sech & DJ Khaled

"La fama" – Rosalía & The Weeknd

"Sigue" – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran

"Sin fin" – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake

Best Crossover Artist

DJ Khaled

DJ Snake

Ed Sheeran

Fatman Scoop

Gims

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Megan Thee Stallion

Mr. Vegas

The Weeknd

Streaming Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Chencho Corleone

Grupo Frontera

Ivan Cornejo

Karol G

Tour of the Year

Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme

La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee

Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma

$trip Love Tour – Karol G

World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny

Best Duo or Group – Pop

Jesse & Joy

Los Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Mau y Ricky

Reik

Best Artist – Pop

Anitta

Becky G

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Best Album – Pop

@dannocean – Danny Ocean

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

Dharma – Sebastián Yatra

Esquemas – Becky G

Motomami – Rosalía

Best Song – Pop

"Bailé con mi ex" – Becky G

"Junio" – Maluma

"Provenza" – Karol G

"Tacones rojos" – Sebastián Yatra

"Te amo y punto" – Chayanne

Best Artist – Urban

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Best Album – Urban

Jose – J Balvin

La 167 – Farruko

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Saturno – Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Best Song – Urban

"Desesperados" – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

"Envolver" – Anitta

"Remix" – Daddy Yankee

"Sensual bebé" – Jhayco

"Tití me preguntó" – Bad Bunny

Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban

"Buenos días" – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios

"El incomprendido" – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

"Hot" – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull

"MAMIII" – Becky G & Karol G

"Mayor que usted" – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

"Me porto bonito" – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

"Medallo" – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

"Punto 40" – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta

"Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52" – Bizarrap & Quevedo

"Te felicito" – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Best Artist – Regional Mexican

Ángela Aguilar

Carin León

Chiquis

Christian Nodal

Edén Muñoz

Gerardo Ortiz

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Luis R Conriquez

Pepe Aguilar

Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Banda Los Recoditos

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabón Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Album – Regional Mexican

Dañado – Ivan Cornejo

Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2 – Fuerza Regida

Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 – Junior H

Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado

Obsessed Deluxe – Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Song – Regional Mexican

"Chale" – Edén Muñoz

"La boda del huitlacoche (Live)" – Carin León

"No se va (En vivo)" – Grupo Frontera

"Que te vaya bien" – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

"Si me duele que duela" – Intocable

Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican

"Billete grande (En vivo)" – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez

"Brindo" – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo

"Calidad" – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia

"Con un botecito a pecho" – Adriel Favela & Carin León

"Hay que hacer dinero" – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz

"Jugaste y sufrí" – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux

"Que vuelvas" – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

"Se acabó (En vivo)" – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación

"Si ya hiciste el mal" – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe

"Ya acabó" – Marca MP & Becky G

Best Artist – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Víctor Manuelle

Best Album – Tropical

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Héctor Acosta "El Torito"

Best Song – Tropical

"Despechá" – Rosalía

"Después de la playa" – Bad Bunny

"La bachata" – Manuel Turizo

"Pegao" – Camilo

"Sus huellas" – Romeo Santos

Best Collaboration – Tropical

"Baloncito viejo" – Carolos Vives & Camilo

"El pañuelo" – Romeo Santos & Rosalía

"Monotonía" – Shakira & Ozuna

"Soy yo" – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona

"Te espero" – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards air live from then MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Apr. 20, 7 p.m. ET/PT on UniMás, Univision, and Galavisión.