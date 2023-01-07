50 Cent Says He's Bringing Eminem's '8 Mile' to Television: 'We're in Motion'

50 Cent says he's currently working on bringing Eminem's 8 Mile film to television.

The "In Da Club" rapper made the revelation during an interview on Los Angeles radio legend Big Boy's show, Big Boy TV, saying the wheels are in motion. The famed L.A. DJ asked 50 Cent if Eminem's aware about his ambition to bring the film to television and the rapper responded with an emphatic "yes."

When asked how far long he's in development of the show, 50 Cent responded, "We're in motion," and that the TV show will be a "modern version" of the film. He added, "Think Fresh Prince of Bel Air, the new version of Fresh Prince."

"It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100," 50 Cent added. "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

As if that wasn't already big news, the "Many Men" rapper also revealed that he's working on bringing Snoop Dogg's story to television.

Written by Scott Silver and directed by Curtis Hanson, 8 Mile premiered in 2002 and it stars Eminem making his film debut. The film highlights the Detroit native's life as a white rapper who rose to stardom with unparalleled talent amid numerous life challenges. 8 Mile grossed nearly $250 million at the box office, and Eminem's "Lose Yourself" earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003. Luis Resto, one of the co-writers to "Lose Yourself," accepted the award at the ceremony.

50 Cent, of course, is no stranger to executing TV projects. He's the executive producer on Black Mafia Family on Starz, Hip Hop Homicides and, of course, the hit TV show Power.