53rd NAACP Image Awards: Cicely Tyson, Will Smith and Tabitha Brown Among First Round of Winners

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards has officially been kicked off!

As usual, this year's ceremony honoring people of color across television, music, literature and film is preceded by a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday's live telecast.

Hosted by returning emcee and seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, the ceremony will include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya and more presenting awards, while Samuel L. Jackson accepts the NAACP Chairman's Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, receives the Social Justice Impact Award.

The preceding non-televised nights will be hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett, with awards presented by Cory Hardrict, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Khleo Thomas, Lori Harvey, Wendy Raquel Robinson and more. Will Smith, Tabitha Brown, journalist Jemele Hill, civil rights activist Stacey Abrams and the legendary Cicely Tyson were among the first round of winners presented on Monday, Feb, 21.

See the complete list of winners for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards in bold, below, updated throughout the week:

Special Awards

YOUTH ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

Channing Hill

ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

ROY WILKINS CIVIL RIGHTS AWARD

NAACP HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

SOCIAL JUSTICE IMPACT

Nikole Hannah-Jones

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD

Samuel L. Jackson

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Motion Picture

OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The Harder They Fall

The United States vs. Billie Holiday



Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Will Smith, King Richard



Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Halle Berry, Bruised

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall

Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Audra McDonald, Respect )

Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Regina King, The Harder They Fall



Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

American Skin

Bruised

CODA

Test Pattern

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain



Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners

African America

Eyimofe (This is My Desire)

Flee

The Gravedigger's Wife



Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Danny Boyd, Jr., Bruised

Jalon Christian, A Journal For Jordan

Lonnie Chavis, The Water Man

Sheila Atim, Bruised



Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The Harder They Fall



Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Encanto

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Vivo



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Andre Braugher, Spirit Untamed

Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon

Brian Tyree Henry, Vivo

Eric André, Sing 2

Letitia Wright, Sing 2



Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Aurinko in Adagio

Blackout

The Ice Cream Stop

These Final Hours

When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon' Ilanga)



Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Blush

Robin Robin

She Dreams at Sunrise

Twenty Something

Us Again



Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Jamila Wignot, Ailey

Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall

Liesl Tommy, Respect

Rebecca Hall, Passing



TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES



Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Harlem

Insecure

Run the World

The Upshaws



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Elisha 'EJ' Williams, The Wonder Years

Jay Ellis, Insecure



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Yvonne Orji, Insecure



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Deon Cole, black-ish

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson, Insecure

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales, Insecure

Jenifer Lewis, black-ish

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws



Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1

All American

Godfather of Harlem

Pose

Queen Sugar



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us



Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost

Daniel Ezra, All American

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem

Joe Morton, Our Kind of People



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, SEE

Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar

Chandra Wilson, Grey's Anatomy

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us



Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White

Genius: Aretha

Love Life

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

The Underground Railroad



Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie, Solos

Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White

Kevin Har, True Story

Wesley Snipes, True Story

William Jackson Harper, Love Life



Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel, Clickbait

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn

Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live!



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

Keith David, Black As Night

Tituss Burgess, Annie Live!

Will Catlett, True Story

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, Maid

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Pauletta Washington, Genius: Aretha

Regina Hall, Nine Perfect Strangers

Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Soul of A Nation

The Reidout

Unsung



Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero

Hart to Heart

Red Table Talk

Tamron Hall

The Real



Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud

Iyanla: Fix My Life

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

The Voice

Wild 'n Out



Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

BET Awards 2021

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist

Family Reunion

Karma's World

Raven’s Home

Waffles + Mochi



Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah "Lay Lay" High, That Girl Lay Lay

Celina Smith, Annie Live!

Elisha 'EJ' Williams, The Wonder Years

Eris Baker, This Is Us

Miles Brown, black-ish



Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid, The Reidout

Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Desus & Mero

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The Real

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk

LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted



Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro, America's Funniest Home Videos

Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show

Cedric The Entertainer, 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani "La La" Anthony, The Chi

Christina Elmore, Insecure

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Erika Alexander, Run the World

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz

Super Sema

We The People

Yasuke



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen

Billy Porter, Fairfax

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Karma's World

Cree Summer, Rugrats

Keke Palmer, Big Mouth



Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show

Dark Humor

Della Mae

The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator

Two Sides: Unfaithful



Outstanding Short Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns

Memory Builds The Monument

Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films

Through Our Eyes: Shelter

Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day



Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams, Colin in Black & White

Cierra Glaude, Queen Sugar

Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street

Halcyon Person, Karma's World

Quyen Tran, Maid

RECORDING CATEGORIES



Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Saweetie

Tems

Zoe Wees



Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton

Drake

Givēon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X



Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Chlöe

Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Anthems & Glory - Todd Dulaney

Believe For It - CeCe Winans

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. - Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

Overcomer - Tamela Mann

Power - Jason McGee & The Choir



Outstanding International Song

"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber

"Peru" - Fireboy DML

"Somebody's Son" - Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy

"Touch It" - KiDi

"Understand" - Omah Lay



Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems

"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic



Outstanding Album

An Evening with Silk Sonic - Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind - H.E.R.

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time - Givēon



Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell

Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Mark Isham and Craig Harris

Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray

The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) - JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) - Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

"Believe For It" - CeCe Winans

"Help Me" - Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" - H.E.R. and Tauren Wells

"Overcome 2021" - Kirk Franklin

"Time for Reparations" - Sounds of Blackness



Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

Forever…Jaz - Jazmin Ghent

Love Languages - Nathan Mitchell

Somewhere Different - Brandee Younger

Sounds from the Ancestors - Kenny Garrett

The Magic of Now - Orrin Evans



Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

Generations - The Baylor Project

Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi

Let There Be Love - Freda Payne

SALSWING! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta



Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

"Damage" - H.E.R.

"Be Alive" - Beyoncé

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan



Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe

"Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

"My Life" - J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson - "Superstar"

Chlöe x Halle - "Georgia On My Mind"

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. - "Girl Like Me"

Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton - "Complicated (Remix)"

Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"



Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto - "Go Crazy (Remix)"

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown - "Come Through"

Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe - "Fye Fye"



DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES



Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Attica

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Tina



Outstanding Documentary (Television)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Insecure Documentary



WRITING CATEGORIES



Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black - Ted Lasso - "Do the Right-est Thing"

Issa Rae - Insecure -"Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"

Leann Bowen - Ted Lasso - "Lavender"

Maya Erskine - Pen15 - "Blue in Green"

Temi Wilkey - Sex Education - "Episode #3.6"



Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire - Evil - "C Is For Cop"

Davita Scarlett - The Good Fight - "And the Firm Had Two Partners…"

Malcolm Spellman - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - "New World Order"

Nkechi Okoro Carroll - All American - "Homecoming"

Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy - Pose - "Series Finale"



Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams - Salt-N-Pepa

Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa - Madres

Monique N. Matthew - A Holiday In Harlem

Sameer Gardezi - Hot Mess Holiday

Sherman Payne - Black As Night



Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris - Zola

Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin - The Harder They Fall

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas - Judas and the Black Messiah

Virgil Williams - A Journal for Jordan

Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele - Candyman





DIRECTING CATEGORIES



Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle - South Side - "Tornado"

Melina Matsoukas - Insecure - "Reunited, Okay?!"

Neema Barnette - Harlem - "Once Upon A Time in Harlem"

Prentice Penny - Insecure - "Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"

Tiffany Johnson - Black Monday - "Eight!"



Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway - Genius: Aretha "Respect"

Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad - "Indiana Winter"

Carl Seaton - Snowfall - "Fight or Flight"

Carl Seaton - Godfather of Harlem - "The Bonanno Split"

Hanelle Culpepper - True Story - "Like Cain Did Abel"



Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood - Hot Mess Holiday

Kenny Leon - Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Mario Van Peebles - Salt-N-Pepa

Maritte Lee Go - Black As Night

Veronica Rodriguez - Let's Get Merried



Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington - A Journal for Jordan

Jeymes Samuel - The Harder They Fall

Lin-Manuel Miranda - tick tick...BOOM!

Reinaldo Marcus Green - King Richard

Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah



Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines - The One and Only Dick Gregory

Dawn Porter - Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

Sam Pollard - MLK/FBI

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren - Black and Missing

Spike Lee - NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½

LITERARY CATEGORIES



Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

Harlem Shuffle - Colson Whitehead

Libertie - Kaitlyn Greenidge

Long Division - Kiese Laymon — Winner

The Man Who Lived Underground - Richard Wright

The Perishing - Natashia Deón



Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

Dance Theatre of Harlem - Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel

Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson

My Remarkable Journey - Katherine Johnson

Renegades: Born in the USA - Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story - Nikole Hannah-Jones — Winner



Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson — Winner

My Remarkable Journey - Katherine Johnson

Other Black Girl: A Novel - Zakiya Dalila Harris

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois - Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts - Rebecca Hal



Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson

Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement - Tarana Burke

Unprotected: A Memoir - Billy Porter

Until I Am Free - Keisha Blain

Will - Will Smith — Winner



Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America - Keith Wyche

Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business) - Tabitha Brown — Winner

Permission to Dream - Chris Gardner

Teaching Black History to White People - Leonard N. Moore

The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations - Robert Livingston



Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

Perfect Black - Crystal Wilkinson — Winner

Playlist for the Apocalypse - Rita Dove

Such Color: New and Selected Poems - Tracy K. Smith

The Wild Fox of Yemen - Threa Almontaser

What Water Knows: Poems - Jacqueline Jones LaMon



Outstanding Literary Work - Children

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy - Misty Copeland

Change Sings - Amanda Gorman, Loren Long

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas — Winner

Time for Bed, Old House - Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford

When Langston Dances - Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett



Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades - Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé — Winner

Happily Ever Afters - Elise Bryant

The Cost of Knowing - Brittney Morris

When You Look Like Us - Pamela N. Harris

Wings of Ebony - J. Elle



PODCAST CATEGORIES



Outstanding News and Information Podcast

#SundayCivics

After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning — Winner

Into America

Un(re)solved



Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Checking In with Michelle Williams

The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema

The SonRise Project Podcast

Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley — Winner

Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton



Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Beyond the Scenes - The Daily Show

Jemele Hill is Unbothered — Winner

Professional Troublemaker

Questlove Supreme

Super Soul Podcast



Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe

Jemele Hill is Unbothered — Winner

Questlove Supreme

Reasonably Shady

The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key



SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

@Euniquejg - Eunique Jones GIbson

@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks

@Laronhinesofficial - Laron Hines

@_Lyneezy - Lanae Vanee

@Terrellgrice - Terrell Grice