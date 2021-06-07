'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Gets Rejected for Facelift Surgery as She and Michael Hit Their Breaking Point

Angela's desire for more plastic surgery hit a major snag on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when she was denied facelift surgery. Meanwhile, her marriage to her Nigerian husband, Michael, continued to deteriorate.

Angela was still recovering from weight loss surgery as well as her breast reduction surgery, and while she was good about sticking to her new diet, she hadn't been able to cut out smoking. As a result, Dr. Saadat -- the doctor who was set to perform her facelift surgery in order to get rid of loose skin under her chin -- rejected her for surgery. Although Angela tried to use her "Southern charm" to convince him, he was unmoved and it was clear he would not do the surgery unless she stopped smoking -- which Angela has never been able to do since she started smoking at age 13. Angela started losing her temper when Dr. Saadat said that not only would he nicotine test her in four weeks to ensure she stopped smoking before doing the surgery, but he would also have her sign a contract that she's going to stop smoking.

"People feel entitled about the surgery, because it's a cosmetic procedure, and all of a sudden, somebody's telling them, 'No, we're not doing the surgery,'" he told cameras. "That's very disappointing to them. So, I mean, Angela, she needs to stop smoking. I don't know if Angela is going to be successful. ... At this point, it's up to Angela."

Dr. Saadat highlighted the $1500 fee on the contract for breaking the no smoking agreement to make sure Angela would see it. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/icwSqOH927 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 7, 2021

Angela said she would think about the contract, and ultimately accepted that she was not going to get the surgery without quitting smoking.

"I am kind of leaving on a disappointing note, because usually, I always get my way," she told him. "I'm the one messing it up and it's got to be me to clean it up."

But 54-year-old Angela was back to her old habits during the car ride back to her hotel, smoking a cigarette as she called Michael. Angela called out her husband for his lack of support during her surgeries, though didn't acknowledge his own feelings -- namely, that he has never wanted her to get plastic surgery.

"He's gave me zero support since my surgeries," she told cameras. "Before this, we talked on the phone all day long. But if I don't reach out to him first, he doesn't even check on me. It's like he doesn't even care."

"I've been through hell recovering from these surgeries, and Michael don't give a f**k," she continued. "I mean, what kind of husband don't care about their wife? You know, I'm a loner, and I've done things on my own my whole life. And I was hoping, since I married Michael, that would change. But I guess I'm going to have to continue doing things on my own, because Michael's not supporting me at all. I don't need no man's help. Never have, never will."

Angela has had 5 surgeries throughout her life. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/GpU9gWGEmv — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, 32-year-old Michael talked to his family about his current situation with Angela. Not surprisingly, they thought Angela was selfish and that the couple's age difference made her feel like she could control him. Michael also said that before the wedding, he and Angela agreed to share their finances and that spending $25,000 for a facelift was not OK with him. He would rather spend the money on trying to have a baby -- even though they were already told by a doctor that it would be a slim chance that she could carry a child given her age -- but said that she would not listen to him.

"I don't like it at this moment, so I just stopped calling her," he said about his way of dealing with it. "Since Angela wasn't listening to me regarding her surgery, I started giving her the silent treatment. And it's so difficult. ... I wish my wife would at least respect my opinion, sometimes, you know? Make decisions together, not totally her. Let us be as one as one couple, you know, one body."

"You know, marriage is nothing like I thought it would be," he continued. "She's making big decisions without me with the surgery. And now, all I and Angela do is fight, fight, fight. At this point, I don't know if I'll ever be happy being married to Angela."

A baby or a facelift? Michael is so upset with Angela's choice that he's giving her the silent treatment!! Can they work it out? Tune in to #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After tomorrow at 8/7c or stream now on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/N9yaSZgKr6 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 5, 2021

When ET recently spoke with Angela about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she said she's now lost 100 pounds since her weight loss surgery and couldn't be happier with the results. But she did note that Michael was not supportive of her, which led her to seriously consider divorcing him.

"I can tell you he was a butt," she said. "He was a total a**. I can tell you that I was in this alone. You know, I did my boobs and he loved my boobs. I don't know if it was just him not being a part of it because he's over there at the time or what, but we went through it."