'90 Day Fiancé': Annie and David Reveal the Biggest Fight They've Had in Their Marriage (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Annie and David are reflecting on beating the odds and being one of the most beloved couples on the popular TLC franchise.

Annie and David -- who have a 21-year age difference -- met through a mutual friend in Thailand and first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 5, and then again on spinoffs Happily Ever After? and What Now?. Since then, they've been standouts on Pillow Talk and are also participating in the highly anticipated 90 Day Bares All, which starts streaming on Jan. 4 on discovery+. The couple spoke to ET's Melicia Johnson about still being happily married for three years.

"Well, she's my best friend and soulmate," David says of Annie, before joking about fellow 90 Day Fiancé couple Tania and Syngin's infamous soulmate debacle. "Sorry, Syngin. I do have a soulmate."

Annie told ET that the secret to their happy relationship was staying true to who they are and poking fun at themselves.

"You know, honestly, we just be ourselves no matter camera or camera off, but it will be just our lifestyle, what you see is what you get when you meet us," she says. "Honestly, English is not my first language and sometimes I try to translate in my head from Thai or from Laotian to English ... it's sometimes kind of funny. And the humor, it's kind of different."

David then revealed that one of their biggest fights ever had to do with him not understanding her.

"We were out driving around and it was getting near sunset here when we were in Scottsdale," he recalled. "And she says, 'Take me to good view.' OK, there's a beautiful view between Scottsdale and Phoenix and Papago Park. She was like, 'No, good view, shopping.' I'm thinking, I'm thinking ... I drive up to North Scottsdale to some good shopping, have a good view of, you know, McDowell mountains. She goes 'No, it's near the condo.' ... It was Goodwill -- she wanted to go shopping at Goodwill. Robert and Anny would be so proud of her. But that was our biggest fight, it's just because of 'good view' and 'Goodwill.'"

As for being part of the 90 Day Fiancé family, David got emotional about what it's meant for him.

"The fans, the production, the cast, everybody has just made 90 Day not just a show, but it has become like a family -- everyone connected with it whether they're fans, enemies, you know, haters, it is part of this family," he notes. "When we hurt, we all hurt together, and it's emotional because my father passed away a couple weeks ago. ... He had just said the same thing you said. He said, 'Did you see yourself three years ago where you're at today?' And my answer to him was, 'No, Dad. I didn't.' And he was very proud of where we are. And I said, 'I hope this is just the beginning. We love what we do.'"

David and Annie said they're closest to fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates Dean, Molly, twins Darcey and Stacey, as well as couples Russ and Paola and Robert and Anny. They also teased their upcoming eyebrow-raising appearance on 90 Day Bares All -- their episode dropping this Sunday, Jan. 10 -- which isn't surprising given the couple having no issues sharing the most intimate parts of their relationship in the past. Annie said she was all for the candid nature of the show, which host Shaun Robinson told ET will feature guests both in the studio and virtually from around the world and will feature plenty of juicy footage too racy for TV.

"I have nothing to hide," she shares. "I mean, you can ask me what you want. They said, 'Annie, you can say what you want, no bleep out ... you can say pu**y. You can say d*ck, it's OK.' I say, 'Oh, I like it!'"

David said their conversation will make "television history."

"I think when people hear about my temporary veneers, the popping off, I think that is going to be a moment," he teases. "That's gonna be television history that no one will ever expect. You don't need more than that, but when you hear how David lost his temporary veneers."

"I think what fans are going to love about it it's just getting to see a story they haven't seen," he adds about what viewers can expect from the show. "I think they're just seeing a different side of it, and Bares All is things you wanted to say and just couldn't because maybe the timing wasn't right or it wasn't the right place."

David also joked about looking back at his fluctuating weight while looking back at old seasons.

"Well, that's the one thing I haven't had as much success with," he says. "I feel like World War II, every day is June 6. Like, it's Battle of the Bulge, you know, it's a fight of my life. I've been that way. I'm like oil prices, I go up fast, come down slow."

For more on 90 Day Bares All, which will feature an explosive confrontation between 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 stars Brittany and Yazan, watch the video below.