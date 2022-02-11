'90 Day Fiancé': Annie's Aunt Says David Is 'Cursed' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé couple Annie and David get some startling news from her aunt in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

David and Annie's hit TLC spinoff has focused on them going back to her home country of Thailand and attempting to take her brother, Jordan, and her cousin, Amber, back to the United States with them so that the two teenagers can attend school in the U.S. and have better opportunities. But after Jordan and Amber's first attempt at getting visas was denied, Annie and David talk to her aunt, Lom.

Lom first chastises the couple for not listening to her as the highest elder of the family. Lom says she already told them it wasn't a good time to take the kids. David apologizes, but Lom tells cameras that she thinks David is "cursed."

"They talked about the whole plan, and we had a blessing party for them, but suddenly they came back, and it's puzzling to everyone in the village, including me," she says.

She then tells David and Annie, "I feel David has something about him... that makes it hard to take the kids with him. Some mysterious spirit we can't see."

David is startled when Annie translates Lom's words for him, noting that David has a "bad ghost" surrounding him that's prevented Annie's young relatives from getting the visas.

David tells cameras, "In my entire life, I have been called fat, I've been called short, I've been called short and fat, I've been called bald -- yes, I've been called a Penguin Batman a** b**ch -- but you know what, I've never had somebody say to me, 'You have a bad ghost, a bad spirit, around you.'"

"I almost feel like it's 1666 in Salem, Massachusetts, like I'm being accused of being a witch," he adds. "How do we get rid of this bad ghost, what do we need to do?"

Annie then suggests a voodoo doctor to "get rid of it as soon as possible."

New episodes of David & Annie: After the 90 Days air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.