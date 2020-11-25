'90 Day Fiancé': Armando Says He Finally Feels 'Free' to Be With Kenneth (Exclusive)

Armando and Kenneth are reaching a major breakthrough in their relationship on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Throughout the season, Armando has struggled with not wanting to be open about his relationship with Kenneth due to his fear of being judged for being gay in Mexico. But after coming out to his parents and also announcing his and Kenneth's engagement to his family, in this exclusive clip, Armando says he finally feels free to be himself and to not hide their relationship.

"I never envisioned even being loved by anybody, I was still afraid," Armando tells cameras. "I lived in fear still."

But while spending time on the beach with Kenneth, Armando tells him that he no longer feels that way.

"Something I was always afraid about, being seen with a man, but I realize, there's nothing wrong with our love," he says. "So, being out here, people looking at us, I really don't mind. Because I have you, and that's all I need."

It's just amazing to be free -- to open my wings and be free," he adds.

However, Kenneth notes to cameras that Armando still has to tell his parents that they're actually getting married. Armando's parents are still coming to terms with their son coming out and haven't been the most welcoming to Kenneth, and Kenneth notes that they might not attend the wedding, which would be "heartbreaking."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's season finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

ET spoke with Kenneth and Armando in June, when they talked about their 26-year age difference and being the first male gay couple in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Armando fought back tears and stressed that despite any negative opinions or people not accepting them, he was going to end up with Kenneth.

"He's been the one person that's always supported me," he said. "So, no matter what happened, he was my happiness, and no matter how things go with my parents or anybody in the world, nothing is going to take that away from me."

Watch the video below for more.