'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam Begs Ariela Not to Leave Him

Ariela reached her breaking point in Ethiopia on Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, having a breakdown about being alone with her boyfriend, Biniyam, after her mother left to go back to the United States.

Ariela's mom, Janice, had been in Ethiopia for two weeks to make sure that her pregnant daughter had a proper place to stay and that the hospital was safe for her to give birth in. Although Janice had plenty of reservations -- specifically, about the apartment Biniyam picked out for them to live in -- ultimately, she gave her blessing.

"He's very good to you, which really makes me happy," Janice told Ariela about Biniyam.

However, she stressed that Ariela -- who left her comfortable life in New Jersey behind to live in Ethiopia with Biniyam so he could be there for the birth of their son -- could come home anytime she wanted.

"If you have any second thoughts about having the baby here, don't be embarrassed," she said. "Just call me, and I'll send you a ticket. You might start having, like, cold feet and it's OK."

When Ariela replied that she felt a lot of pressure to not leave Biniyam since people in his life have abandoned him in the past -- including his American ex-wife, who also took their son with her back to America -- Janice noted that she needed to look out for her own needs.

"No, I know that, but you got to think about yourself, too, and how you feel," she said.

At breakfast, Janice told Ari she thinks her and Bini operate at different speeds, Ari = ‘lightning speed’, Bini = ‘turtle speed’ ⚡🐢 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/5cQ1BDEVfr — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 25, 2020

At the airport, Ariela was visibly distraught at her mother leaving.

"In some way, things will be easier because I'll be able to get stuff done without worrying if she approves," she shared. "But in other ways, it's gonna be really hard to not have her around. .... It's very hard to say goodbye to her because my mom is my best friend and I wish she could stay here forever."

She also worried about her relationship with Biniyam, and that their initial spark was no longer there.

"With my mom leaving the reality of being here in Ethiopia alone hits me like a ton of bricks," she said. "All of a sudden, everything feels very real. Since I spent most of my pregnancy in America, this is the first time we've been alone together in four and a half months. So, I'm worried that I'm not gonna feel the same way that I felt before."

When Ari was younger she says she couldn’t wait to get away from her parents, but now that she’s older she wishes she could be with them all the time. 💖 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Hh88CFt2Nx — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 25, 2020

Later, Ariela's mood and outlook about her life in Ethiopia became more bleak. The couple had a serious conversation in the park, and Biniyam was at a loss when it came to figuring out how to comfort her.

"It's hard when you don't -- when we don't understand each other," she told him.

For his part, he acknowledged that they had a communication issue but told her to just tell him when she wasn't happy. He also vowed to practice expressing himself in English.

"Yeah, I know, babe, but we have a lot of things to talk about and to discuss," Ariela replied. "I feel lost, like, all the time when we're together."

Meanwhile, she told cameras, "It's very obvious that we have a lot of communication issues to work on. He only knows, like, three words for emotions, but mad, jealous, and sad are not enough to sum up what I feel."

when someone else eats the leftovers you were saving for later #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/kzDbyEt3d7 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 25, 2020

At this point, Ariela began crying.

"I'm just stressed out," she noted. "I'm gonna be having a baby in, like, 10 weeks. I don't have any friends here and my mom left. ... I feel, like, stuck here."

"I don't know, I'm not looking forward to being alone with you," she also bluntly told him. "I'm not happy about it. I don't want to hurt your feelings, but I feel like you don't really know me at all. You don't understand me. And I'm still nervous around you because we haven't seen each other in a really long time so, like, everything is really weird."

Biniyam -- whose family previously warned him that they worried Ariela would leave him and go back to America and take their baby with her just like his ex-wife -- asked Ariela to please not leave him, and pleaded with her that they could fix everything together. But Ariela admitted she was torn.

"Like, I want to just do the right thing and, you know, try to be like a family, but I just feel like this is gonna be really, really hard," she said. "For all these months, I've really been looking forward to building our new life here. I don't know, I feel, like, lonely, you know? I feel very lonely. But we hyped up our relationship so much. And I don't know if this is what I really wanted."

Biniyam admits he only understands about 60% of what Ariela is saying...😕 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/pNRgVD78Kd — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 25, 2020

But in a preview of next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Biniyam is the one getting fed up with Ariela. The two are seen having an argument in the car, and the usually mild-mannered Biniyam tells her to "shut up" and that he's "done."

ET spoke with Ariela in June, and she talked about her fast-moving relationship with Biniyam, whom she met while traveling in Ethiopia.

"You know, in a way it's true, I barely even knew him, but at the same time, when you meet someone and you have that connection, you can feel like you know someone even if it's only been a couple of months," she said. "I decided that I wanted to try at least the experience of being together because I really wanted to start my own family."

Ariela said Biniyam was actually looking to get serious with her immediately, which she was initially put off by.

"The funny thing is, I will say, the first time we really ever spent time together, he just laid it on me," she recalled. "He said, 'I want a serious life, I want a wife and I want a baby and I want, you know, like, a good job, and I want all these things.' And my thought at the time was like, 'Oh my god, this is too much, like, I just met you, calm down.' But I came to appreciate that sentiment, especially when I realized that I was about to have my own family."

Watch the video below for more.