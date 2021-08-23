'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam On Why He's 'Scared' to Lose His Family to Ariela's Ex-Husband (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Ariela and Biniyam are addressing all the drama with her ex-husband, Leandro, coming to visit them in Ethiopia on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke to the couple ahead of the season premiere on Sunday, and Biniyam got candid about feeling threatened by Ariela's ex.

Ariela and Leandro, who hails from Argentina, tied the knot young -- Ariela was 19 -- and were married for 10 years before their divorce became official. The two are still very close friends, which not surprisingly, bothers Biniyam as well as his sisters. Biniyam is even more concerned given that his ex-wife, who's also American, previously left him and took their son.

"Ari, she was married for a long time... Still now, they have a relationship," he tells ET of Leandro. "So, that's what we saw, me and my family. I don't want to destroy again my relationship. That's why everybody, they're so scared and so freaked out. Even me, I'm so freaked out. Yeah, I'm so jealous. I have so many things in my mind."

"Ari, she has a very [close] relationship with the ex-husband," he continues. "So that's why I'm so jealous because I have complication if he close too much, I don't want him to start again. And then I don't want to lose again, my family. Because I lost my family before. I don't want to lose them, I can't. That's why I'm so worried."

Biniyam says he at one point felt suicidal when his ex-wife left him, which has definitely affected his relationship with Ariela.

"Like, with Ari I start again another American girl," he says. "And she's beautiful and she's talented. And then I don't want to lose her... And then I don't want to be hurt. Because when I lost [my ex], I'm so hurt. I'm so depressed. Even I tried to kill myself. So many things, situation in myself, so that's why I don't want it to happen with me inside. I don't want to lose her because I love her. She's given me a baby."

As for his thoughts on Leandro after meeting him, Biniyam says he's still unsure about his feelings and admits that Ariela and Leandro speaking in Spanish to one another bothers him.

"That for me, it's very hard, like, I don't know what it is they're talking about because it's not my language," he explains. "It can make me, like, more jealous. Like, what are you talking about? When I ask her, it's like, 'Oh, we're talking about America,' or about ... politics, that stuff. That's all they talk about, that's it? Like, for me sometimes it makes me sad."

As for Ariela, she says Biniyam feeling jealous over her is a new feeling given that Leandro never got jealous during their marriage, but she also doesn't feel that bad given that Biniyam still dances professionally with his ex-girlfriend. She says she and Leandro have no animosity towards each other whatsoever, and explains why it didn't work out between the two.

"I think we got married when we were really young," she notes. "I was 19 years old. So it was like, at that time I didn't even know what it really meant to get married. I just knew, like, 'Oh, I want to be with my best friend forever. I don't want us to be separated, so let's get married.' And I think we, as we grew older, we realized, like, there's so many things we didn't experience in life. And maybe staying together as husband and wife is not really the best thing for us. But I think we kind of explore it a little bit in the season, like, me and Leandro get a chance to kind of talk about it. And I get a good chance to kind of hear his perspective because I didn't really know at the time."

She teases that there could be "unresolved feelings" when it comes to Leandro.

"I definitely got to open up, like, when you see someone you haven't seen in a while and you're in a new relationship, it kind of does open up some thoughts," she says. "It kind of made me realize and focus on some of possibly the traits that I have, that I should work on. And then, it also made me feel bad because I started wondering maybe even though it's all over, are there still unresolved feelings maybe on his part? So we talked about, I think, a lot of that stuff for this season."

When it comes to what viewers can expect from Ariela and Biniyam this season, Ariela reveals that it's going to be both hilarious and emotional. At one point in the preview, Ariela returns to America and says she and their son, Avi, will never go back to Ethiopia after what Biniyam has done to them.

"My son, he gets sick and I have to take care of that," she says. "And then me and Biniyam really had to make a decision what was the best thing for Avi to do. And then me and Biniyam, we had a lot of really difficult moments this season. I think it's going to be really difficult for the both of us to relive it and to re-watch it."

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.