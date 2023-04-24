'90 Day Fiancé' Bombshell: Jen Reveals to Rishi's Parents That They're Engaged (Exclusive)

Jen and her friends are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to him hiding from his parents that he's engaged to Jen. In this shocking clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen and her friends meet with Rishi and his parents, and with the help of a translator, they spill Rishi's big secret.

Jen and her friends have been upset that Rishi continues to hide from his parents that he's dating Jen and that they've actually been engaged for three years -- all while his parents attempt to find him a bride in India since they're unaware of his relationship with Jen. Even Rishi's good friend previously told him that this wasn't fair to Jen.

In the clip, Jen's friend, Randi, bluntly tells Rishi's parents through a translator that she's there to support Jen as Jen tries to figure out her relationship with Rishi and "their pending engagement announcement." Rishi is obviously shocked that Randi dropped the bombshell.

"If the translator wasn't there I would be the first person translating and I would change the topic instantly," he admits to cameras. "But, I don't know how to stop this conversation."

The translator tells Rishi's parents that Jen and Rishi have a relationship and they want to reveal it to them. She further tells them that they've "exchanged rings" and want to get married and live together. Rishi's parents are visibly shocked as Rishi covers his face with his hand.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.