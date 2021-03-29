'90 Day Fiancé': Brandon and Julia's Adorable Wedding Moment Has Everyone in Tears

Despite some rocky moments leading up to their nuptials, 90 Day Fiancé season 8 couple Brandon and Julia had a heartfelt wedding ceremony that touched everyone in attendance.

Julia, who hails from Russia, has had trouble adjusting to life in Virginia -- specifically, life on a farm -- and also dealing with Brandon's sometimes overbearing mother, Betty. She was also upset at Brandon prior to the wedding since he didn't seem to care about their nuptials, though he noted that he couldn't help that having a fairy-tale wedding ceremony was never his dream. Brandon did begin to have his own doubts about their relationship, after Julia told him that just because they were getting married, it didn't mean they wouldn't get divorced.

"I'm about to get married in less than 24 hours, but last night, Julia and I got into a fight and it's left questions," he said. "I need to know that, you know, we're gonna get married and we're not gonna be fighting all the time like this and that we're in a good place. ... The important thing to me is I'm marrying her because I love her."

On the day of the wedding, Julia noted that she was sad because her dad would not be walking her down the aisle. The two also had to downscale their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic -- only Brandon's parents and his grandfather were present at the church, while Julia's parents witnessed the ceremony virtually. Still, Julia's idea for Brandon to write out and read his vows to her in Russian while she did hers in English as a sign of their love for one another was a total hit. Although Brandon struggled, the moment was sweet and heartfelt, leaving everyone in the room in tears, including Julia herself.

"It's so cute!" she exclaimed while trying to wipe away her tears.

The two got married without a hitch and Brandon definitely did not regret his decision to marry Julia.

"It feels amazing," he said after the two tied the knot. "I've never been happier."

Betty also got emotional during the ceremony, noting that 27-year-old Brandon would "always be [her] baby."

Meanwhile, two other couples tied the knot on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé despite coronavirus restrictions -- Rebecca and Zied, as well as Tarik and Hazel. Although Rebecca had doubts about marrying Zied due to him pushing her to get married as quickly as possible or else he could not live with her during the month of Ramadan because of his religion, in the end, she was happy on her big day.

Hazel and Tarik were also in wedded bliss, with Hazel getting emotional that her parents saw her virtually get married from the Philippines after she told them she was bisexual and worried that her mother could not accept it.

