'90 Day Fiancé': Chantel Shuts Down Pedro While House Hunting (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé couple Pedro and Chantel are having issues when it comes to deciding on their future house in Atlanta, Georgia. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel, the couple is riding high from Chantel graduating from nursing school and looking toward their future and achieving the American dream, but quickly run into a major point of disagreement.

As the couple views potential homes, Chantel is not impressed.

"So far, the houses in my price range, I don't like any of them," she says.

Pedro does like one home, because of its big backyard and also the basement. Pedro says he'd like to fix it up so that his mom and sister can stay there.

"I'm not going to put my family in any hotel," he says.

Given her rocky history with Pedro's family, Chantel quickly shuts it down.

"Pedro, we can get a crate for them and set it right there on the corner," she says. "But other that, if you want to have, like, rooms down here, we don't have that kind of money."

She also tells cameras, "Pedro's family being able to stay in my house is not in the equation."

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

During last week's episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro got a reality check about what Chantel's salary will be after graduating from nursing school. ET recently spoke with Chantel and she talked about Pedro needing a career of his own other than working at a warehouse.

"One of the things that I would love to see Pedro doing is, I think he would be a good firefighter," she shared. "Yeah, being like a sexy, strong firefighter, but also, Pedro, he has a lot of charisma. He's very charismatic so I think that he would do well in anything business-minded. ... First of all, Americans are in love with him right now. I feel like he just has that big smile -- you know, the big white smile and the trustworthy face."

Chantel said she definitely does not plan to be the sole breadwinner of their family, and that she and Pedro do want kids.

"That is my nightmare!" she said when asked about Pedro potentially being too comfortable now that she's a nurse. "But I don't feel like it's in his character, like, I don't feel like that's him. Since he is from a Hispanic background, I know they take a lot of pride in being the provider, so I really don't see that becoming an issue with us. But yeah, it would be a problem with me."

