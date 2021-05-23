'90 Day Fiancé': Colt Reveals He and Vanessa Got Married Without Telling His Mom Debbie

90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Vanessa are married! Colt dropped the bombshell on part two of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all on Discovery+, shocking his fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates as well as his own mother, Debbie.

Colt and Vanessa got engaged on the 90 Day: The Single Life season finale, though Vanessa told him at the time that she wanted to wait a year to tie the knot since she had already gone through a divorce and wanted to make sure Colt's good behavior stayed consistent. But during the tell-all, when Colt's ex-girlfriend, Jess, claimed that Colt once told her he wasn't physically attracted to Vanessa, he revealed the big news. Colt and Vanessa shared that they eloped about a month ago.

"Let me tell you, I find her very attractive," Colt said about Vanessa. "I don't care about my ex, or her new husband, I love my mother -- but you do kind of butt in a little bit -- ... I love Vanessa. I find her very attractive. I don't care what you say about her or whatever little things you remember ... Don't care. ... I'm with Vanessa now, in fact, I love Vanessa so much, I married Vanessa and didn't tell anybody in this f**king room."

Everyone present was visibly shocked, including Debbie -- whom Colt is famously close with -- which was an issue for both his ex-wife, Larissa, and Jess. But Debbie was happy about the news, and ran over to give both her son and now daughter-in-law a hug. The rest of the 90 Day Fiancé cast members present also happily clapped over the news.

Meanwhile, Jess and her new husband, Brian, surprisingly reacted well to the happy news even though they were arguing with Colt and Debbie just moments before.

"Congratulations, that's really good," Jess said -- despite Colt previously cheating on her with Vanessa. "That's really good, I'm happy for you."

In another stunning turn of events, Debbie asked Jess to make peace and Jess agreed. The two hugged and apologized to each other, and the cast clapped yet again.

Later, Colt and Vanessa revealed they got married when they went on a road trip to Reno, Nevada, and shared a few photos from the occasion.

"I wanted something just for Vanessa and I," Colt noted about why he didn't inform his mom he was getting married. "I didn't want to consult her but it's very important to me that I showed Vanessa that this is just for her and I."

Discovery+

Debbie said she approved of her son's decision.

"As long as they're happy, they did it how they want, I'm perfectly fine with it," she shared. "I went to his first wedding and it didn't end well -- maybe this is better.

ET spoke with Colt and Debbie in March, and he referred to Vanessa as his "best friend." Watch the video below for more.