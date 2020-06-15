'90 Day Fiancé': Colt Reveals His New Brazilian Girlfriend, Jess

Colt jumped back into the dating game after his divorce from Larissa on the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired on Sunday night on TLC.

Colt's extremely tumultuous relationship with Larissa was shown on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, when she moved from Brazil to be with him in Las Vegas. They married in June 2018, but later made headlines in January 2019 when Larissa was arrested for domestic battery following an alleged fight between the two, and Colt filed for divorce just days after the incident. Colt, 34, said that he was actually taking the time to find himself after his divorce, but then a "gorgeous little redhead" reached out to him online.

Colt flew to Chicago to meet Jess, a 26-year-old woman from Brazil who is in America working as an au pair while she also goes to school. Colt doesn't tell his mother, Debbie, why he is going to Chicago, since he's scared of her reaction to him not just dating again, but dating another Brazilian woman after Debbie's intense issues with Larissa.

Upon arriving in Chicago, Colt meets Jess for drinks and the two hit it off. They bond over their love for cats -- Colt said he had 15 cats at one point, while she showed off her huge cat tattoo of her favorite cat on her shoulder -- and Jess said she already "loves" Colt. Jess had no problem being bold with Colt, and said that American men move slow when it comes to intimacy, and that she's ready for sex after a first date.

At this point, Colt awkwardly asked her if she wanted to go back to his hotel room in order to have sex. Jess agreed by the end of the night, and Colt said he was "excited to get laid."



But clearly, Colt and Jess are not on the same page when it comes to their relationship. Jess said she already sees Colt as her boyfriend, and is upset that Colt told his mom that he was going to Chicago to see a "friend." Meanwhile, Colt explained that he needs to make sure his relationship is solid before introducing her to his mother, especially since his relationship with Larissa almost "destroyed" him. Jess is annoyed at the fact that his mom might think she's like Larissa, just because they're both Brazilian.

In a preview of the rest of the season, Jess and Colt get more serious, and Debbie tells the cameras that if Jess thinks she is going to get in the way of her and Colt's close bond, she better think again. Jess is also shown at one point becoming irate with Colt, throwing things at him in a hotel room and accusing him of talking to another woman. Most incredibly, Jess is also shown meeting Larissa herself, while Larissa explains that it's time Jess knows "the truth" about Colt.

When ET spoke to both Colt and Debbie in April, he said he wasn't ready to date after his split from Larissa.

"I'm just really trying to take time for myself," he explained at the time. "I feel like I lost a lot of myself in the past year or two and I just need to focus on myself and my goals and what I want in life. I gained a bunch of weight, you know, I wasn't eating right. I'm just trying to calm everything down and do it slow and start over more or less."

Debbie agreed with her son, and bluntly said he was "an emotional mess" for a while.

"You were an emotional mess and now you're back to your normal, loving, sweet person," she told him.

Watch the video below for more: