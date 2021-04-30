'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Jenny and Sumit Test Positive for COVID-19

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have tested positive for COVID-19, Sumit shared on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé cameras have captured Jenny and Sumit's intense journey, from connecting online to her eventually moving from Palm Springs, California, to India to be with him despite their 29-year age difference and his parents' disapproval of their relationship. Despite the odds, the two are still together and living in India, where they contracted the virus.

"Sorry to inform you all that we both are Covid positive," Sumit wrote alongside a selfie of him and Jenny. "We are doing OK and hoping to recover asap."

"Thank you all for praying for us," he also wrote. "Thank you all for hoping best for us and for wishing us good health and stay safe."

India is currently facing a surge of COVID-19 cases. CBS News reported that a record 3,293 deaths occurred in India on Wednesday, bringing the country's death toll to more than 200,000. Since the start of the pandemic, India has had nearly 18 million cases of COVID-19.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, recently teamed up with Give India to organize a fundraiser for Priyanka's home country. Money raised from the fundraiser will go toward furthering India's oxygen supply, providing life-saving equipment, setting up COVID care centers, and providing vaccinations and testing.

"I'm sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity," Priyanka shared in an Instagram video. "There are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much."

"India is my home, and India is bleeding. And we as a global community need to care," the actress continued. "I'll tell you why we need to care, because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate... India needs you."