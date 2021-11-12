'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Tearfully Calls Son Colt 'a Bas**rd' for Kicking Her 'Out on the Street'

Unlike Colt's ex-wife, Larissa, and his ex-girlfriend, Jess, Debbie actually approves of Vanessa -- even though the two eloped without telling her. However, it's clear that Colt continuing to live with his mom -- which was a major issue with both his exes -- is no longer acceptable. Vanessa noted that it's definitely "awkward" with Debbie living with them and that it put a damper on her and Colt's sex life.

Colt told cameras of his mom, "As much as she might think that her and I are together forever, she has to believe that we deserve our own freedom."

Colt then told Debbie that when she brought over "a gentleman caller," it was weird even though he and Vanessa left the house to give them privacy. Debbie said she'd been thinking about moving out ever since Colt and Vanessa got married but had been taking her time, and didn't want to rent an apartment she couldn't afford. But Colt dropped the bombshell that he and Vanessa were moving out of the house in three months when the lease was up. Debbie didn't take the news well and got up and left, even though Colt insisted that he loved her.

"F**king bas**rd," she said. "Rotten bas**rd. Sneaky about getting married and doesn't tell me, and then he's hiding the fact that he wants me to move out, it's not the Colt that I know. This is a shi**y thing for him to do to his mother, just to kick me out on the f**king street."

"I'm really scared," she tearfully continued. "I don't know what's going to happen. I went through sh** with him and I was there for him the whole time and now to dump me on the street, it's not right. And I have cats. What the f**k am I going to do with my cats? Be homeless with my cats, I guess. ... I feel like he is cutting me out of his life."

Meanwhile, Debbie was also having a hard time dating again after being married to Colt's dad for 27 years. He died 13 years ago after suffering a massive heart attack. Debbie decided to put herself out there again and signed up for dating apps, and said she had a high sex drive. Although she'd been Catfished three times, she did end up meeting one man in person and had sex with him on their second date. But she was disappointed in the experience and broke things off with him.

"It was a little uncomfortable, if I can say that," she said. "I must be spoiled by my husband and my toys because it wasn't what I was looking for."

She also told her gal-pals, "He was a terrible lay. What can I say? He told me to stop talking. I was talking, I was saying nice things, and he said, 'Shut up.'"

But her friends told cameras that Debbie did, in fact, talk too much. Still, Debbie said that the experience at least gave her more confidence to get back on the horse again when it comes to dating.

"It's difficult getting back in the dating game," she noted. "I mean, times have changed. "

She also told cameras, "Nobody plans on not having your life partner with you, but there comes a time when that person's not there anymore. Colt's happy, he's got his wife, and they have their lives. It's sad, I really hope that I can find someone. If I can't do it within a year, then, I'll just be alone with my cats. It's probably my last shot."