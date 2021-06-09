'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth Responds to Criticism That She's Letting Andrei Use Her Dad (Exclusive)

Elizabeth has her husband Andrei's back no matter what. ET spoke with the 90 Day Fiancé couple about all the drama they're having with Elizabeth's family on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and Elizabeth had no regrets over standing up for her husband amid his questionable requests when it comes to her father, Chuck, and that epic boat fight with one of her sisters, Becky.

So far this season, Andrei's plans to work with his father-in-law in Chuck's property management business have gone badly. Both Elizabeth's brother, Charlie, and one of her sisters, Becky, have butted heads with Andrei, accusing him of attempting to take their sales and not wanting to work his way up. Elizabeth's siblings were also outraged over Andrei's earlier request for Chuck to loan him $100,000 to start his own real estate business when he just got his real estate license.

Elizabeth said that viewers' criticism that she is letting Andrei take advantage of Chuck -- especially since he already paid for their lavish second wedding in Andrei's home country of Moldova -- makes her laugh. She noted that Chuck is smart enough to understand if he's being manipulated.

"I don't see it that way at all, because most dads, traditionally in America, pay for the bride's wedding so it's not taking advantage of him," she tells ET's Melicia Johnson. "He's my dad, he's paying for my wedding, and that's OK. If he wants to do that, that's up to him. It's not like I begged him or anything, I just asked him. He could've said no if he wanted to, but, he didn't because I'm his daughter, and he loves me, and that's that. It's not taking advantage. I think a lot of people do that."

Elizabeth stressed that Andrei asking for a $100,000 loan from Chuck had nothing to do with her.

"I told [Andrei] how I felt about it and I thought maybe it was too soon and it wasn't my idea," she says. "This was all him, so."

As for Andrei, he said he "didn't feel bad at all" about asking Chuck for $100,000.

"I'm not asking, like, 'give it to me,' I'm asking, like, as an investment, which after that, is going to, like, bring more money to Chuck because if I'm going to be successful in what I'm doing, he's going to get a cut of what I'm doing over here for my profit," he explains.

He later responded to fans accusing him of feeling entitled to Chuck's money, also noting that he has no regrets over how he spoke to Chuck as well as Elizabeth's siblings. He stressed that he preferred being blunt as opposed to being fake nice.

"I don't feel entitled at all, if I'm being direct maybe the truth hurts sometimes and the reality hurts some people, but what can I do?" he asked. "It is what it is. If you don't like the way I speak, you don't listen to me."

Elizabeth also defended Andrei over criticism that he asked Chuck in a rude way for the loan and said that Andrei's abrupt way of speaking is due to his culture in Moldova, which is something she herself had to adjust to.

"I'm a pretty tough cookie, it might not seem that way, but I really am, and I don't let little things bother me on his delivery, but it's something that I've definitely had to talk to him about on numerous occasions," she acknowledged. "Like, maybe you could say that a little differently."

"But that's also his culture, too, like, not everybody's super nice and gonna kiss your a**," she added. "Like, they are who they are and are direct, and, for Americans, I think we see it as being rude but it's just how they are."

Elizabeth stood by her actions toward her siblings, like physically fighting Becky on a boat over Becky calling Andrei a manipulator in the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

"It just pissed me off again," she says of reliving the shocking fight. "And I literally felt so amazing, like, watching myself putting them in their place and telling my family how I feel about how they've been treating him for so many years. So, it was a relief to see."

"Look, at the end of the day, I'm always going to have my husband's side," she continues. "I'm always going to fight for him and if I feel like my family's disrespecting him, then I'm gonna stand up for him and I'm gonna speak my mind."

And when it comes to Andrei admitting in a recent episode that how he approaches Chuck could be called manipulation, he was unrepentant.

"The goal for me is just to achieve my target, I don't care how you treat my behavior," he notes. "For me, personally, as selfishly as it sounds, I look for my family what is good and the rest I don't care about."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.